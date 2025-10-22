Marvel Cosmic Invasion Release Date Announced Alongside Final Playable Characters

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is shaping up to be the next big game in the popular comic book universe. Developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu have been sharing much of what players can expect, including a roster of 15 Marvel heroes in this 90s beat-em up superhero game. However, the details surrounding the final two playable characters and a release date have eluded fans. But a brand-new trailer released today sheds light on both of these. This may be the final trailer before Marvel Cosmic Invasion launches this year, so you don’t want to miss it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The release date trailer revealed that Marvel Cosmic Invasion will launch on December 1st, just in time for the holidays. Not only that, but it showcased the final two characters who have yet to be revealed. Iron Man and Phoenix will be playable, joining a roster that already includes legendary heroes such as Wolverine, Spider-Man, Captain America, Storm, and more.

Jean Gray brings fiery telekinetic abilities to the fray, while Iron Man’s jet-powered and armored alter ego rains down fire. The trailer gives an in-depth look at their gameplay, and it looks explosive. These two characters round out the impressive roster that includes X-Men, Avengers, and hereos from across the galaxy. And these heroes will be needed to stop Annihilus from conquering the galaxy.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion not only stars numerous Marvel heroes, but also puts them against Annihilus, one of the rulers of the Negative Zone. While typically a Fantastic Four villain, it is up to the cast of Marvel Cosmic Invasion to stop his plans. The game allows you to play solo or team up with three other players for four-player co-op. But don’t fear, those who play alone can take advantage of the Cosmic Swap system, allowing you to bring two characters and swap between them mid-fight.

The game comes from the team behind the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, one of the most acclaimed beat-em ups in recent years. Between this and indie sensation Absolum, beat-em up fans have seen a good year in 2025.

Marvel is one of the most recognized names in all of media. Recent games, such as Marvel Rivals or Marvel’s Spider-Man, have seen huge success. Marvel Cosmic Invasion looks poised to continue this, and with Marvel’s Wolverine on the horizon, fans have multiple titles to choose from. Confirmation of a release date, especially nearing the end of the year, is always a relief due to the possibility of delays. Now that Dotemu has confirmed a December launch, fans can rest easy and wait.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!