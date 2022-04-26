Marvel: Crisis Protocol Adds Two Characters to the Black Order

✖

The Black Order just got a little bigger in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Earlier today, Atomic Mass Games revealed that Supergiant and Black Swan will be added to the game this summer in an upcoming Character Pack. No details were announced about these characters' abilities or what their threat levels will be, but the characters will assuredly both be part of the Black Order affiliation, which is already one of the strongest in the game. You can check out a first look at the sculpts below:

Even more of Thanos’ servants are coming to #MarvelCrisisProtocol. Black Swan & Supergiant, available this summer! Learn more about these characters here: https://t.co/GrlMQpC64W#MarvelComics #Miniatures pic.twitter.com/8yWUYY3Cks — Atomic Mass Games (@atomicmassgames) April 25, 2022

Both characters first appeared during Jonathan Hickman's Avengers and New Avengers run. While Supergiant was a member of the Black Order during their invasion of Earth when Thanos went in search of the Time Gem. Supergiant ended up dead at the hands of the Inhumans Maximus and Lockjaw (the latter of whom is also a playable character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol). Meanwhile, Black Swan was a survivor of an alternate Earth who was destroyed during an incursion event and was recruited into the Black Swans, a group who was secretly serving Victor Von Doom to assist in attempts to stabilize the Multiverse. Although she was seemingly killed during Secret Wars, she returned and joined the remaining members of the Black Order.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Supergiant and Black Swan will be added to Marvel: Crisis Protocol later this year.