Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Up-Close Look at New Miniatures

Atomic Mass Games has released new preview images of the first 12 miniatures for their upcoming Marvel: Crisis Protocol miniatures game. Announced earlier this month, Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players assemble a team of famous Marvel heroes and villains to fight each other in a variety of scenarios. The two opponents determine a mission by selecting two Crisis cards, each of which contains a different objective for a mission. Once the Mission is set, players select a team from a pre-determined roster and then battle to score victory points. The first player to score 16 victory points wins the mission.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has already announced its first three sets, each of which contains high detail miniatures that players can assemble and paint. The core set will come with 10 miniatures: Baron Zemo, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Crossbones, Doctor Octopus, Iron Man, Red Skull, Spider-Man, and Ultron. Marvel: Crisis Protocol will also release individual expansion packs for both the Hulk and MODOK. Each miniature contains its own character card, which lists the character’s core stats, attacks, and superpowers. Some characters also have Leadership bonuses that give their entire team a boost in battle.

One unique part of Marvel: Crisis Protocol is that characters can interact with the various pieces of terrain on the battlefield. Not only can players take cover behind buildings or cars, characters can also toss objects at opponents. Some characters, like the Hulk, can even pick up entire buildings to dish out massive damage on their opponents.

You can check out all 12 officially announced miniatures in the gallery below. The Marvel: Crisis Protocol Core Set has a retail price of $99.95 and will be released this fall. The Hulk and MODOK Character Packs will have a retail price of $34.95. A NYC Terrain Pack containing cars, buildings and other terrain pieces will also be released for $34.95.

