Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Ms. Marvel's Embiggened Form

Marvel: Crisis Protocol will add Ms. Marvel in an upcoming character pack, which will include an embiggening mechanic. Earlier this year, Atomic Mass Games confirmed that they would be adding popular teen hero Ms. Marvel to the game in an upcoming character pack. The initial miniature shown for the figure looked rather plain, and it turns out it's because Ms. Marvel will actually get two separate miniatures - one in her standard size and one after she embiggens. You can check out a first look at both miniatures below:

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through.

The size-changing mechanic was first introduced to Marvel: Crisis Protocol last year with the Ant-Man and Wasp Character Pack. Ms. Marvel will be the fourth character to have some kind of transforming mechanic, as the Hood (who will be released later this year) also swaps between a standard form and a "possessed" form. However, Ms. Marvel will be the first character to have her transformation accompanied by a different-sized base (both Ant-Man and the Wasp's tiny forms used standard bases but had reduced movement speeds) which can make a big difference in scenarios.

It's likely that Ms. Marvel's introduction to the game will add a new Champions affiliation featuring teen heroes. Both Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider were previously introduced last year, and it seems like there will soon be enough teen heroes for a new affiliation.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol just wrapped a cycle of releases centered around the Spider-Foes and is about to launch a cycle of releases framed around the Mystic side of the Marvel Universe. Upcoming character packs include Blade, Moon Knight, Dormammu, Baron Mordo, the Hood, and Doctor Voodoo. New Iron Man and Hulkbuster figures were also recently announced. Release dates for these miniatures will vary by country due to ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.