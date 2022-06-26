Marvel: Crisis Protocol Announces New Competitive Format

With many stores and conventions regularly hosting Marvel: Crisis Protocol events, Atomic Mass Games has announced a brand new competitive format. Challenger Events are a brand new Organized Play event that will formally launch Marvel: Crisis Protocol's Timeline system. Each "Timeline" will have a different set of allowable characters, Team Tactic Cards, and Crisis Cards, which makes for radically different experiences and tactics based on the type of event being played. Challenger Events will initially launch with two distinct timelines – a Standard Timeline that allows for only certain Team Tactics cards to be used, and an Extended Timeline with no restrictions. Future Timelines might have further restrictions on affiliations or allowable characters, opening the door for a variety of different playstyles and challenges.

Previously, Marvel: Crisis Protocol had a standard ban list that barred certain Team Tactics cards from being used in Organized Play events. The Timelines system replaces the banlist with a more curated experience and allows for players who want to continue using certain Team Tactics cards, provided they can find an Extended Timeline event. The Challenger Event rules also provide stores and conventions with a standardized setup for running events, which is designed to help the game grow.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has a number of new Character Packs and affiliations entering the game in the coming months. HYDRA will formally be introduced as an Affiliation later this year, with Baron Von Strucker and Armin Zola joining the game along with a new Red Skull miniature. The Winter Guard will also be added in the coming months, with characters like Red Guardian and Crimson Dynamo officially joining the game. Marvel: Crisis Protocol players can build a roster of characters around an affiliation by having at least half of a team's characters being part of an affiliation. Doing so allows a player to gain a Leadership bonus from that affiliation's leader...assuming that the leader is also part of the team.