‘Marvel Future Fight’ Reveals Captain Marvel In New Update

The mobile game Marvel Future Fight just got a whole lot more epic with the addition of Captain Marvel to celebrate the latest film in the cinematic universe. But it’s not just Brie Larson’s character making it into the game, but several other recognizable characters from the film as well.

Captain Marvel, modern Nick Fury, modern Minn-Erva, and Captain Marvel’s Korath will also be added into the mobile adventure with film-specific designs for the Uniform Collection, making it the perfect way to celebrate the upcoming movie in style!

It’s not just new costumes and heroes either, Netmarble Corp tells us “a new Captain Marvel Legendary Battle theme will include three new stages consisting of backgrounds and characters from the movie. Captain Marvel can now be upgraded to Tier-3, gaining a new Ultimate Skill and the “Unleash Potential” feature will be unlocked for Captain Marvel, Ronan, Nick Fury, Minn-Erva and Korath.”

The latest update not only brings new Captain Marvel goodness, but also game improvements as well including tweaks to the Hero Codex and a new Special Mission Quest Back and CTPs added.

Marvel Future Fight is an incredible mobile RPG journey that is available now for both iOS and Android devices. For more about the game before diving right in with the latest update:

“S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury sends a dire message from the future: multiple dimensions have collided and our reality is shredding apart! You must gather the Marvel Universe’s mightiest super heroes and villains, and prepare for the final battle to save our timeline.”

As for the film itself that’s inspired the latest update, Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th!

What do you think about Captain Marvel and how the game Marvel Future Fight has developed thus far? Sound off with all of your Marvel-related thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!