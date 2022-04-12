Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Digital Toolset Announced

The upcoming Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game will have its own digital toolset, courtesy of Demiplane. Today, the TTRPG digital toolset maker announced it would create Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game NEXUS, a brand new toolset that will launch by supporting the Playtest Rulebook being released next week. The toolset will initially provide players with access to the full digital content from the Playtest Rulebook, along with global search and interactive tooltips. Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game NEXUS will also include functionality with the Demiplane platform, to allow users to host and discover games, keep track of game sessions and interact via video and voice chat.

“As a True Believer for as long as I can remember, the Marvel Universe has had a massive impact on my life – I doubt I would be doing what I’m doing today without being a Marvel fan,” said Adam Bradford, Chief Development Officer at Demiplane, in a press release announcing the new digital toolset. “With two of my greatest loves colliding in Marvel and tabletop role-playing, I can’t wait for fans to experience this level of digital support from the very start of the playtest with the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game NEXUS.”

“With the upcoming release of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Playtest Rulebook, the Marvel team is so excited to extend our new role-playing game to an immersive digital experience,” said Carlos “CJ” Cervantes, Jr., Project Lead of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game. “Working with a partner like Demiplane helps us offer high-quality digital tools that will make the playtest as accessible and convenient for players as possible. We can’t wait for fans to dive into the game for themselves!”

The new toolset is the latest announced by Demiplane, which has licenses with multiple major TTRPG publishers. Demiplane is also actively developing NEXUS toolsets for Pathfinder, the World of Darkness games like Vampire: The Masquerade, and several tabletop RPGs for Free League Publishing. So far, Pathfinder NEXUS is in early access mode, with a Digital Reader and Game Compendium currently available. A Character Builder will also be implemented in the future.

Expect more information about Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game NEXUS to be announced soon. The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Playtest Rulebook will be announced next week.