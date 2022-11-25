Marvel Multiverse RPG Releases Major Update

Marvel's upcoming tabletop RPG has received another overhaul ahead of its release next year. Earlier this week, Marvel released a new update to the playtest materials for Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing, a new roleplaying game that allows player to either play as Marvel heroes or create their own superheroes. The new updates are intended to further streamline the rules, with several of the more complicated parts of the game removed entirely. For instance, Action Modifiers have been gotten rid of entirely, while the Defense, Health, and Focus scores have all had their calculations simplified.

We'll note that this is a playtest, so it's not a guarantee that any or all of these changes will make it into the final Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing core rulebook, which is due to be released next June. Based on the timing of the update, this could very well be the final set of proposed changes to be released before the game heads to print.

The update is available on Marvel's website now.

The full list of updates includes the following: