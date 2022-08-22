Marvel Multiverse RPG Announces Release Date, First Adventure Book

Marvel has announced the release window for its upcoming Marvel Multiverse RPG, along with details about the game's first adventure. The Core Rulebook for Marvel Multiverse RPG will be release in June 2023, while the first adventure book The Cataclysm of Kang will be released in July 2023. The Cataclysm of Kang adventure book will offer players the option of either creating heroes that progress from street-level heroes to "cosmic champions" or choose a different set of heroes to face off in the six interlocking adventures in the book. New character profiles will also be released in The Cataclysm of Kang adventure. Marvel also announced plans to release a new revised playtest that addresses much of the feedback surrounding archetypes and ranks. You can check out the covers to both games below:

(Photo: Marvel)

(Photo: Marvel)

First announced in late 2021, Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is a new tabletop RPG designed by Matt Forbeck. Instead of using an existing ruleset, the new game uses a custommade "d616" system that's built on players rolling three six-sided dice when they make a check. One of the three dice is called a "Marvel Dice" and can trigger a "Fantastic roll" with good consequences whenever it rolls a one. If a player rolls a pair of 6s on the standard dice and a 1 on the Marvel dice, it's considered an "ultimate fantastic roll" that counts as an automatic success.

The game has already undergone considerable changes since the playtest launched earlier this year. Damage calculations were streamlined in the most recent playtest update, and Attack rolls were switched as well. It's likely that more significant changes are coming in the next playtest, given that many players have pushed for a less convoluted system for character creation.

Marvel Multiverse RPG will officially launch next summer.