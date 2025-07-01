Marvel Rivals Reveals First Look at Phoenix and Blade in Season 3 Trailer

Last week, Marvel Rivals leaks revealed that Phoenix and Blade would be the new characters for the game’s third season. Other intel suggested a Symbiote theme, and now, we’ve got actual confirmation of these leaked details. Today, NetEase revealed a new cinematic trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 3. The trailer shows off animated versions of Blade and Phoenix, with a quick peek at their game models towards the end. It also confirms the release date for Marvel Rivals Season 3 as July 11th.

NetEase shared the new trailer via the official @MarvelRivals account on X. In the post, the developer details the plot for the game’s third season. Symbiote god Knull becomes the primary villain, awakened in the core of Klyntar. He sends a new dark queen to do his bidding, forcing The Phoenix and Blade to battle against the rising darkness. You can check out the first Marvel Rivals Season 3 trailer below:

Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens



In the wake of the Timestream Entanglement, Knull stirs deep within Klyntar’s core, stretching his shadowed hands across the cosmos. Power promised by the dark symbiote god beckons the awakening of a new queen. The Phoenix arrives from… pic.twitter.com/dZ6BlILrvh — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 1, 2025

The third season of Marvel Rivals will officially be called The Abyss Awakens, taking gamers into the battle against the symbiote. This action-packed trailer reveals our new villain, along with the two new characters who will join the roster this season. Blade and Phoenix are confirmed, and around the 1:12 minute mark, we get what looks to be a preview of their in-game models.

Aside from the release date reveal and overview of the season theme, not many details about the latest Marvel Rivals season have been revealed. Now that the gates have been opened with this initial trailer, we’ll likely see more about new events, skins, and more for Marvel Rivals Season 3.

The new season will begin after an update on July 11th, bringing in the new storyline. It’s likely we will only see one of these two new characters to start, if the prior pattern holds. However, the trailer does make it seem possible that both Phoenix and Blade could join the fight in Season 3 Part 1.

