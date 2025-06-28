Marvel Mystic Mayhem Leak Reveals Huge List of Upcoming Characters

The team-based mobile RPG, Marvel Mystic Mayhem, launched with a roster of around 30 Marvel characters. Some, like Scarlet Witch and the Hulk, are familiar fare even for casual fans. Others, like Sleepwalker or Lady Bullseye, offer deeper cuts. But as early hero tier lists solidify around the existing roster, fans want to know which heroes will be added to Marvel Mystic Mayhem next. Thanks to a recent data mine, we have an extensive list of upcoming character additions to the new mobile Marvel RPG.

When starting out in Marvel Mystic Mayhem, players will unlock a few free characters. Staples like Sleepwalker, Hulk, and Misty Knight will appear in most players’ early-game teams. Along with a few characters unlocked through Missions, these are the easiest heroes to acquire. From there, you’ll need to “call” new heroes from the Dreamwaver using the game’s gacha mechanic. Each call has a chance to bring a new Marvel hero to your team from the game’s existing roster. Because it’s random, fans could spend a good bit of in-game currency trying to add 3-star heroes like Scarlet Witch to their arsenals.

She’s a big figure in the story, but not on my mystic mayhem team unfortunately

Despite the randomness of Marvel Mystic Mayhem character pulls, the roster is still fairly small to start. As such, it’s likely that NetEase already has plans to add more characters to the game before too long. After all, seeking out new heroes and leveling them up is a large part of the appeal of the game. And it’s also how the free-to-play app will entice gamers to spend actual money to lessen the grind. Though NetEase hasn’t confirmed plans to add new characters just yet, one leaker has offered up a lengthy list of future additions for players to peruse.

Leak Shows Loki, Cyclops, and More Coming to Marvel Mystic Mayhem

The new leak comes from X account @XOX_LEAK. They’ve been a reliable source of data-mined intel for another NetEase and Marvel Games title, Marvel Rivals. So, their newly revealed list of characters that already have models in the game is fairly likely to be accurate. As with Marvel Rivals leaks, there’s no information on when we might see these new heroes in the game. The only thing @XOX_LEAK purports to know is that these characters exist in the game code and will likely be added in the somewhat near future.

[Marvel Mystic Mayhem]



Upcoming Characters 🧵



Models/pictures:

Cyclops

Daredevil

Green Goblin

All F4

Wolverine

Loki

Magneto

Morgan Le Fay

Namor

Silver Surfer

Venom

Wolverine



No models but very likely playable:

Gambit

Phoenix

Iceman

Iron Fist#MARVELMysticMayhem pic.twitter.com/IWkbuyoJFs — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) June 27, 2025

As you can see, there’s a solid list of potential characters that could be added to the game soon. These include some big names like Loki and Wolverine, along with a handful of deeper cuts like Morgan Le Fay. Compared to the game’s starting roster, these additions are all pretty popular characters. It makes sense that NetEase has iconic MCU staples like Loki in their back pocket to try and draw in more players.

The post also includes a few early looks at game models for what these Marvel characters could look like in Marvel Mystic Mayhem. In keeping with the game’s heavily comics-inspired storytelling, these models draw from comic book versions of the characters. I’m particularly enjoying Green Goblin, who gives nary a hint of the MCU rendition.

For now, this new Marvel Mystic Mayhem intel is unconfirmed by NetEase. The game’s social accounts are currently focused on the launch and early in-game events, not future reveals just yet. However, it’s likely we’ll see the first influx of new characters before too long. Whether they’ll be from this leaked list or another direction entirely, we’ll have to wait and see.