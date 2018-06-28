Marvel Powers United VR Gets Release Date, Along With Black Panther

We really haven’t heard too much about Marvel Powers United VR since it was announced last year, as it promised to give you control of some of your favorite Marvel heroes. But it looks like things are finally picking up for the superhero sim, and with a new face joining the party to boot.

The Oculus Team has confirmed that Marvel Powers United VR has a release date, along with a bonus character being announced today. The game will release on July 26 and is going for $39.99 with pre-orders now available in the Oculus store.

The game will give you control of a number of Marvel characters including Captain Marvel, The Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Deadpool, Black Bolt, Crystal and Thor; but it also confirmed that T’Challa himself, Black Panther, will also be available.

“T’Challa, king of the secluded African nation of Wakanda, was granted the powers of the Panther God, giving him incredible super-human strength, agility and endurance. As the Black Panther, T’Challa uses an advanced Vibranium-powered suit to protect his home and join his allies when they are in need of his assistance,” the company’s press release notes.

Developed by Sanzaru Games (Sly Cooper: Thieves In Time), the game promises to be a highly interactive sim, letting you take advantage of multiple powers and weapons as you battle against a number of enemies.

A new trailer has also been released, giving you an idea of what to expect from each hero. For instance, Black Panther can use his claws to hack away at opponents; Hulk can, well, smash everything; Rocket Raccoon unloads with his dual guns; and Captain Marvel can unleash a powerful beam that pretty much destroys everything in its path. You can check out the gameplay above.

Sadly, Marvel Powers United VR appears to be an exclusive for Oculus VR at this time, as there’s no word on if it’ll be coming to other devices such as PlayStation VR. But it should be a big hit for fans that own that particular headset, especially if you’ve always wanted to see what it’s like to play a space trash panda packing some serious firepower.

Here’s the official description of the game straight from Oculus:

“It’s been a little under a year since we first announced Marvel Powers United VR — a new co-op VR game from Marvel Games, Sanzaru Games, and Oculus Studios that lets you live out your innermost Super Hero fantasies. So far, we’ve peeled back the curtain on seven of our playable characters: Captain Marvel, The Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Black Bolt, Crystal, and Thor. Today, we’re excited to reveal that Black Panther is joining the lineup! The game will ship on July 26 with 18 playable Super Heroes, eight villains to battle, and 10 stunning locations directly from the pages of your favorite Marvel comics—and you can pre-order yours today for $39.99 USD.”

So if being a superhero is your thing, hop on board!