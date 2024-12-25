Marvel Rivals Battle Passes Just Got “A Bit Complicated”

Before it even released, the Marvel Rivals battle pass structure had already won players over thanks to the fact that items from the passes could be earned even after a season ended and the game moved onto the next battle pass. That part’s not changing, so Marvel Rivals players won’t have to worry about missing out on the contents of a battle pass if they want to play something else for awhile, but as expected, there are some caveats to how Marvel Rivals battle passes work which, in the words of the developers themselves, make things “a bit complicated.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase penned a post this week talking about the battle pass setup and how it’ll work from one season to the next. The complicated part mostly deals with Chrono Tokens, the currency used to purchase items from the battle pass. Chrono Tokens can be earned one of two ways: by purchasing them with the game’s premium currency, Lattice, or by earning them through natural progression such as missions and achievements.

If you’re earning them through just playing the game, those Chrono Tokens will expire at the end of each season, so don’t expect to carry earned Chrono Tokens over to the next battle pass. For ones you acquire via Lattice, however, there’s a rule in place that’ll allow you to keep “a portion” of them in the next season.

“The specific amount retained will be the lesser of the remaining Chrono Tokens and the total Chrono Tokens you bought with Lattice in the current season,” the post explained.

Marvel Rivals players still have time to take advantage of their battle pass rewards.

NetEase further elaborated by providing an example. If you were to spend 1,000 Lattice to get 1,000 Chrono Tokens, but you end up with 1,500 Chrono Tokens by the end of the season, the 1,000 you purchased will be what carries over to the next season. If you don’t use those Chrono Tokens then, they’ll carry over to the next season and so on until you do use them.

“We hope this clears things up a bit,” NetEase said in conclusion. “It’s a bit complicated, but we wanted to give you all as much info as possible to address your concerns.”

The good news is that for the Chrono Tokens you earned via normal progression that’ll expire at the end of a season, you don’t have to worry about missing out on those entirely if the end date for a season slips your mind. For Chrono Tokens that would expire at a season’s end, those will be auto-redeemed for items in the current battle pass. You of course won’t have a say in what you get at that point, so it’s better to spend them yourself before the end of the season, but it’s at least a safeguard in place to make sure you’re not totally wasting them.

Other games like Helldivers 2 and Fortnite use stars, tokens, and other currencies similar to Chrono Tokens to unlock battle pass items, and those are hardly ever carried over from one pass to the next, so it’s not surprising that Chrono Tokens will work this way even if the carryover math does make things a bit more complicated. The first “season” in Marvel Rivals was always supposed to be a shorter one, however, with the first real season starting in January, so we’ll see next month how players feel about the battle pass progression once we get a better look at a complete season.