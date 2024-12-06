When Does Marvel Rivals Season 1 Start?

With the launch of Marvel Rivals mere hours away, the anticipation for the superhero PvP shooter has been building up. Players will finally assemble a team of Marvel’s beloved heroes and villains in 6V6 combat across a multiverse of stages based within the franchise. Marvel Rivals will jump into its Season 0 “Dooms’ Rise” with 33 characters, eight maps for Quick Match and Competitive Modes, and a Conquest map. The prospect of Season 1 is inevitable, but when does it plan on coming out? A recent video from the team may hold the key to its release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent Dev Vision video, Marvel Rivals‘ Creative Director, Guangguang, detailed the Seasonal Roadmap, which delved into the next season. Season 1 will begin in early January 2025 as the framework for all full seasons. The upcoming Season 0 is described as a condensed version of what a normal season will look like.

Following the announcement, Guangguang explains that the upcoming seasons, including Season 1, will bring new content, maps, heroes, Team-Up Abilities, and maybe new game modes. Each season lasts about three months, which gives players ample time to traverse the various modes and characters. As detailed above, Marvel Rivals will hit the ground running with its updates and consistent seasonal rewards.

Season One is set to launch in early January 2025.



For the current season, the pass only has half the content of a full Seasonal Battle Pass. This led to Marvel Rivals‘ monetization features, which were fully addressed in a Dev Diaries Blog yesterday. Guangguang stated that since Season 0 isn’t as expansive as a full season, the pricing will be made accordingly. Even at half the size and lifespan of full seasons, regular updates will be available with new costumes based on classic comic book and MCU designs, as well as costumes taken from the unique story of Marvel Rivals.

The Marvel Rivals developer team expressed their commitment to curating a free-to-play title that will continue to provide players with new content each season. In the world of games such as this, NetEase is setting a new standard in valuing the desires of its audience. With fans already hyping the launch of Season 0, the release of Season 1 is shaping up to be the golden rule for the game’s future.

As announced in the launch trailer, Season 0 is expected to add new heroes to the all-star roster with Black Widow, Cloak and Dagger, Iron Fist, Squirrel Girl, and Wolverine. Given that the debut is right around the corner, we would love to know which heroes or villains you plan on playing? What characters do you expect to make their entrances in early January? Hit us up in the comments section on social media!