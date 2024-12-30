Marvel Rivals Announces Start Date for Collaborations With Marvel Snap and Other Games

We’ve known for some time now that a collaboration is in the works between Marvel Rivals and several other games. Things started off with a Fortnite collaboration earlier this month, and soon we’ll see collaborations with multiple other games, including Marvel Snap, Marvel Future Fight, and Marvel Puzzle Quest. Today, NetEase revealed that the collaborations with those three games are all set to begin on January 3rd. Unfortunately, actual details about these collaborations remain under wraps, so we don’t know exactly how this will all play out. However, with the event set to begin on Friday, we should have full details within the next few days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The one thing we can basically count on for this collaboration is content in each game inspired by Marvel Rivals. Last month, Marvel Snap cards based on Marvel Rivals leaked online, offering a glimpse at designs inspired by the latter game. Notably, these cards included multiple playable characters from Marvel Rivals, such as Luna Snow and Peni Parker, in addition to NPCs like Doom 2099 and Galacta. It’s possible the rest of the games will follow suit; while Marvel Puzzle Quest and Marvel Future Fight have both added a plethora of characters over the years, this could be the perfect excuse to add some deeper cuts from Marvel Rivals. Galacta isn’t a character that would otherwise get this level of attention, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see content centered around her.

The Collaboration event will begin on january 3rd

The big question heading into this collaboration is whether we’ll also see new content in Marvel Rivals itself. It might be a lot easier for the developers of Marvel Snap, Marvel Puzzle Quest, and Marvel Future Fight to implement content from Marvel Rivals into their own games, as opposed to vice versa. However, it is possible we could get some new skins, or possibly some limited time modes. That would be cause for excitement, but it’s worth noting that we did just get a new mode in the game as part of the Winter Celebration, Joyful Jubilation event. Until NetEase offers some elaboration, fans will just have to speculate!

RELATED: Marvel Rivals Devs Shut Down Requests for Role Queue

While the game has only been around for a few weeks now, Marvel Rivals has quickly proven successful. More than 20 million players have tried the game since launch, which the developers recently celebrated with a free spray. Using the game’s recent success to draw attention to some of Marvel’s older games makes a lot of sense, and it will be interesting to see if Marvel Rivals players give them a try as a result. A lot of these games have gameplay significantly different from Marvel Rivals, but each one celebrates the Marvel Universe in its own unique way.

Are you looking forward to these collaborations with Marvel Rivals? Will this event get you to try a game you don’t already play? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!