Marvel Rivals Adds 6 New Team-Up Attacks, but the Jeff-Nado Steals the Show

Marvel Rivals is finally ready to pull the curtain back on its anticipated season 2.5 release, which will bring in Ultron as a playable character, a new map, a new mode, a host of balance adjustments, and new team-up attacks. There are actually six new team-up attacks coming to the game as part of the update, and while they are all pretty slick, there is one that can’t help but steal the show. That would be the new Jeff-Nado attack, which is a team-up between Storm and Jeff the Shark that brings Sharknado into Marvel Rivals reality, and it’s simply wonderful.

Storm is the team-up anchor in the Jeff-Nado, though both of their ultimates need to be ready to activate this move. When that happens, Storm creates a devastating Jeff-Nado and directs it across the map, dealing sustained damage to whoever gets in its way. It’s amazing in action, and you can watch it in the video below.

‼️ NEW TEAM-UP ABILITY: JEFF-NADO



By popular demand, Jeff and Storm combine their ultimate abilities to drag enemies in to the raging twister for massive damage before swallowing up any remaining foes.#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/BqIhDhsqV1 — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) May 22, 2025

It gets even better for Jeff the Shark fans, as there’s also a new team-up attack between Venom and Jeff called Symbiotic Shenanigans. The attack has Venom link his symbiote with Jeff, and thus allows Jeff to use Symbiote tendrils to link with other heroes and heal them in the heat of battle.

‼️ NEW TEAM-UP ABILITY: SYMBIOTE SHENANIGANS



Jeff the Land Shark can borrow Venom's symbiote to extend tendrils and link nearby allies for some quick healing.#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/Jckh9n6zHZ — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) May 22, 2025

After that we have Operation: Microchip, which is a team-up between The Punisher and Black Widow. Punisher acts as the anchor and allows Widow to access a whole new firing mode for her rifle. When Widow aims through her scope, she unleashes. Piercing pulse beam that can fire through enemies, with the given example showing the beam going through four bots at the same time.

Next up is Chilling Assault, which is a team-up between Luna Snow and Hawkeye. This attack gives Hawkeye access to a special ice arrow that can penetrate through terrain cover and does more damage the more distance it covers to the target.

Then there’s Rocket Network, a team-up attack between Rocket Raccoon and Peni Parker. This attack allows Peni to create a Bionic Spider Nest that drops armor packs, and it can operate with Peni’s original Spider Nest as well. For Rocket, it allows his Rebirth Beacon to generate Cyber Webs, Spider Drones, and Arachno Mines, but the original can be active at the same time.

Finally there’s Ultron’s new team-up attack with Iron Man, which is called Stark Protocol. This attack allows Ultron to tap into part of Iron Man’s power and unleash Uni-Beam lasers that not only damage enemies in their path but also heal teammates.

With six new team-ups, there are also four being removed. Those include Chilling Charisma (Luna Snow and Jeff the Shark), Allied Agents (Hawkeye and Black Widow), Ammo Overload (Rocket Raccoon and The Punisher), and Symboite Bond (Venom, Spider-Man, and Peni Parker). These changes and additions will all kick in when Season 2.5 begins on May 30th.

What do you think of the Jeff-Nado and all the new team-up attacks? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel Rivals with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!