Marvel Rivals Surpasses 50,000 Players On Day 1 of Closed Beta

Marvel Rivals has opened its Closed Beta Test servers, and while it was obvious the free-to-play hero shooter was going to be popular based on the game’s previous testing period and interest in registering for the closed beta, the first day of the new round of testing doubles down on the popularity and proves the excitement with an impressive first day with the servers open. Per the Steam Chats for the Marvel Rivals Playtest, the closed beta has reached a peak of 52,515 players today at the time of writing this, with the number of active players still holding strong between 30,000 – 35,000 as this article is being written.

The Closed Beta Test has plenty to offer to players to drive interest in the 6v6 hero shooter, and the developers at NetEase and Marvel Entertainment haven’t been reluctant to let players know what they can look forward to experiencing over the Closed Beta’s duration. With the Galacta’s Quest in-game event offering a variety of rewards including a test-exclusive costume for Venom that won’t be available outside of the test in any capacity in the future, a 6v6 tournament titled War of the Realms in which players can partake in one of the four region’s events, and additional characters including Adam Warlock.

Suffice to say that while Marvel Rivals is still in active development (hence going through another testing period rather than outright releasing, the game has plenty for Marvel fans to get excited for. To continue the excitement for the beginning of the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test, the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account also shared they’ll be running a giveaway for additional codes to secure. The post reads: “To celebrate, we’re giving away 50 Closed Beta Test codes!The event runs from July 23rd to July 25th.To enter:Follow @MarvelRivals. Retweet this tweetWinners will be announced on July 26th.Good luck, see you in the Timestream Entanglement!”

If you don’t secure one of the above codes, you can also get in on the Marvel Rivals action by earning a code through Twitch drops, which will be available from July 24 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET / July 25 1AM BST until July 27/July 28 to players with a Twitch account linked to the Marvel Rivals official website that have watched an hour of participating streams.