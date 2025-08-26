New Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals Two More Iconic Marvel Characters

Marvel Rivals has an almost never-ending pool of characters to pull from. The game is unlikely to ever reach into the depths of Marvel Comics and bring in characters like Machine Man or Blue Marvel, but then again, Squirrel Girl is a playable character right now. Jeff the Land Shark is, too. Right now, there are only 40 characters in the game, so there’s certainly a lot of room for others to join at some point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the latest leak, Deadpool and Daredevil are going to be the next two characters added to Marvel Rivals. Leaker X0XLEAK has uncovered voice files for interactions with the two characters. In one, Venom and Squirrel Girl speak directly to Daredevil. In the other, Hulk, Storm, The Punisher, Doctor Strange, and several others interact with Deadpool.

Hero voice interactions w/ Deadpool pic.twitter.com/MSGT2fSTtU — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) August 25, 2025

Neither character has been officially revealed, but the leaks, which have been accurate before, have some concrete evidence in the form of these voice files. Still, until NetEase reveals the characters officially, this should be taken with a grain of salt. The voice lines do indicate players by name or character name, with some calling Deadpool “Wade” and others referring to the “devil” and Daredevil’s “horns.”

Hero voice interactions w/ Daredevil pic.twitter.com/xlRCUnGIL6 — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) August 25, 2025

Deadpool was previously leaked, so this is even more evidence suggesting his eventual addition to the roster. Two other characters, Jean Grey and Emma Frost, were leaked at the same time as Deadpool and have both already been added, so it feels like a slightly safer rumor. Daredevil adds to a niche of characters that isn’t really overflowing yet: the regular person with slightly enhanced abilities. Unlike Spider-Man, Thor, or even Mister Fantastic, Daredevil just has really heightened senses, so he’s more like Captain America than any other character. It will also be fascinating to see how Marvel Rivals handles his blindness in the game.

Deadpool, on the other hand, is extremely powerful. He’s also known for his quipping and the ability to break the fourth wall and talk directly to his audience. That’s probably a fun wrinkle that the development team had a good time implementing, and it could open the door for similar characters like She-Hulk down the line. It is currently unclear what sort of moves either character will have, though hand-to-hand is probable as well as their individual weapons. Daredevil has his Billy Club, and Deadpool has his Katana that will most likely factor in somehow.

What do you think? Should Daredevil and Deadpool be added to the growing roster for Marvel Rivals? What other iconic characters should follow suit? Let us know in the comments!