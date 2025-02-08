Marvel Rivals Needs to Fix These Busted Ults

As with any multiplayer fighting game, Marvel Rivals has some balance issues that need to be worked out. Since the game released, we’ve already seem some tweaks to certain character abilities to make them less overpowered. However, NetEase seems largely focused on bringing new content to the game, adding heroes and villains rather than making a show of balance fixes. For the most part, Marvel Rivals is in a pretty good place with balance, except for two glaringly busted character ultimates.

In Marvel Rivals, it’s easy to tell when a player is about to use their ultimate move. Most characters yell some kind of catch phrase or strike a telltale pose as they’re preparing to unleash this powerful attack, giving the other team a few seconds to react. But all ults aren’t created equal in this regard. In particular, players have noticed two ults are highly unbalanced compared with the rest – Scarlet Witch and Moon Knight.

Reddit user @Cosmic-Horror-Cat points out the problem and the solution all in one image. Scarlet Witch’s ultimate takes too long to complete, whereas Moon Knight’s goes off before the other team can react. If only NetEase could easily grab a few seconds from Scarlet Witch’s ultimate and hand it to Moon Knight, gamers would really be in business.

Why Scarlet Witch and Moon Knight Need Ult Fixes

Those who’ve spent any amount of time playing as Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals know her ult’s power is seriously limited by how long it takes to complete. Her shout of “pure chaos” is one of the longer battle cries for an ultimate in Marvel Rivals, and she’s no tank. It’s challenging to get any use out of the skill, as the other team can pretty easily snipe Wanda right out of the sky as she’s busy shouting about chaos magic. If you do manage to survive long enough, it’s a powerful move, but that’s a big if. Other fans have pointed out that her ult also takes longer to charge, making it extra disappointing when the payoff is interrupted.

Wanda may look cool, but she’s pure chaos

On the other hand, Moon Knight’s ult is almost impossible to escape. The moment he starts talking about the moon, there’s a solid chance the entire opposing team is already dead. An ultimate move should be powerful, but the moment’s warning for other characters gives players a fighting chance. With Moon Knight, not so much. Some players even joke that he may as well be a cow saying “Moo” with how much of that ult you’ll hear before it’s back to the respawn point.

As much as Marvel Rivals fans are loving the new skins for their characters, some balance tweaks for major gameplay issues like this would nice, too. While recent patches have included some fixes, they are primarily focused on bugs rather than balance. For instance, a few tweaks to ultimates were released with the February 6th patch, but they focused on actual glitches when triggering ultimates for Storm and Venom. So for now, it looks like Scarlet Witch mains will still need to hide when triggering their ults.

