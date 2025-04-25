Upcoming Marvel Rivals Balance Changes Will Finally Nerf Spider-Man

In a new Marvel Rivals Dev Talk, NetEase has previewed their plans for upcoming mid-season changes for Season 2. The developers have been keeping an eye on player feedback and the game environment in Season 2, and the next Marvel Rivals patch will bring in some balance adjustments in response. Since the superhero shooter first launched, characters have seen a number of tweaks and adjustments in an effort to provide a balanced play experience. This time around, the focus is primarily on buffing Strategists, along with a few hero-specific changes. And yes, that includes a nerf for everyone’s least favorite foe, the infamous Spider-Man.

Marvel Rivals just got its latest patch, which added the new Giant-Size Brain battle mode, plus a slew of bug fixes and adjustments. However, the team is already thinking ahead to its next patch, which will bring in some mid-season balance adjustments. Now that we’re two weeks into the new season, the team at NetEase has collected feedback and data points for how things are going, and that means they’re ready to start making some changes. In today’s Dev Talk, we got a first look at some balance adjustments headed to Marvel Rivals soon.

Doctor strange recently got a new skin, and now, he’s getting a small buff, too

The Season 2.5 balance adjustments will be relatively minor since it is a mid-season change, but players will likely still feel the difference. In the upcoming Marvel Rivals patch, NetEase will “enhance the damage capabilities of certain Strategists.” This is aimed at making these characters, such as Luna Snow, Adam Warlock, and Cloak and Dagger, more powerful in battle. This should make their playstyles more flexible, giving them some more viable damage-dealing capabilities on top of the traditional support role. Netease hasn’t clarified which Strategists will be specifically targeted by the change, but it is likely to be some of the longer-running characters that have dipped in usefulness with the introduction of new Strategists.

Along with this general adjustment for Strategists, Marvel Rivals will be adjusting a few specific heroes. Many of the changes this time around will nerf characters that are seen as overpowered. The characters getting nerfed in the upcoming Marvel Rivals patch are:

Groot – reduced survivability

Captain America – reduced survivability

Spider-Man – reduced damage range for Amazing Combo

Along with these nerfs, a few characters will see some modest buffs as well. The main character buffs are:

Doctor Strange – less energy required for Ultimate

Winter Soldier – Tainted Voltage ability and Team-Up Ability slightly buffed

One of the strategists who could get a damage boost with this update

Along with these balance adjustments, NetEase plans to make changes to competitive performance points to “optimize the performance rating calculations” and “ensure fairness across all heroes.”

The exact date for the next Marvel Rivals patch featuring these balance adjustments hasn’t been officially announced. Given that an update just released on April 24th, it will likely be at least another week or so before we see the next patch bring these hero-specific changes and overall Strategist balance adjustments to Marvel Rivals.

