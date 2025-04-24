Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals 5 New Characters

Season 2 of Marvel Rivals has brought in plenty of new content, from new skins to Emma Frost and more. With a new game mode as well, there’s plenty to keep players invested in the superhero shooter. That said, we always love keeping an eye out for hints about what’s next. After all, Marvel has many exciting characters on offer, and gamers want to be able to main their favorites. Recently, a new leak has shed some light on 5 more characters that may soon make their way to Marvel Rivals. And yes, there’s more X-Men.

This new intel comes from @XOX_Leak, a pretty reliable source on all things Marvel Rivals. The dataminer has found data on 5 new additions to the game, including their likely playstyles and abilities. Though not every character this source has revealed is in the game just yet, their track record is still pretty solid, so it’s likely that we will see at least most of these characters in the game eventually. How soon they will be added is less clear, as we only know of one more planned character for Marvel Rivals Season 2, and that’s Ultron.

New FOUND Character !!!



– Armor 🛡

— Tank // Melee pic.twitter.com/k2I0UW2kgH — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) April 24, 2025

The full list of newly uncovered Marvel Rivals characters revealed by XOX_Leak include:

Armor – Tank

Hive – Tank

Forge – Support

Amaranth – Damage

White Fox – Support

This batch are all less well-known characters that haven’t had major MCU appearances, so let’s break down just who these new additions are.

Who Are These New Potential Marvel Rivals Characters?

Of these characters, Armor, Forge, and Amaranth all have ties to the X-Men, which fits nicely into this season’s theme. Amaranth is a relatively new addition to the Marvel comics as of late last year. Introduced in Scarlet Witch #6, Amaranth studies under the Scarlet Witch herself, so a team-up ability between the two seems likely if and when she does appear in the game. Meanwhile, Armor has been around since 2004’s Astonishing X-Men and Forge is the longest-running character from the Uncanny X-Men era of the 1980s.

Wanda’s protege could be coming to Marvel Rivals

The other two characters have other Marvel comics roots. Hive is an Inhuman created by HYDRA, which should make for some fun in-game dialogue with Cap. Meanwhile, White Fox made her debut in the Avengers comics back in 2014. As her name suggests, she’s a shapeshifter who transforms into a nine-tailed fox. She also has ties to Luna Snow as the two have worked together as part of a superhero team.

XOX_Leak notes that the character files they found don’t look super fleshed out yet, which likely means they’re still in the early stages of being developed. So, it could be a while before we see them in the game or get a sense of what their in-game models will look like. Along with these newly uncovered potential additions, we’re still waiting on a few previously leaked characters, including Professor X. Whether this means NetEase has secret plans to add a ton of X-Men at once or they’re just working far ahead remains to be seen.

At any rate, it looks like Marvel Rivals will continue its pattern of adding some popular, well-known MCU characters alongside deeper-cut favorites from the comics. This should make for a nicely diverse range of playable characters in the roster as new additions mix things up.

Which of these characters would you most like to see come to Marvel Rivals?