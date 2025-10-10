Daredevil Has a Hidden Free Skin in Marvel Rivals (Here’s How to Get It)

Since it released, Marvel Rivals has maintained a steady fanbase of players who keep coming back for more superhero shooter goodness. The game routinely adds new characters, on a schedule of about 2 per season: one when a new season starts, and the second at the halfway point. And Marvel Rivals enters Season 4.5 on October 10th, which means that we’re getting another new character. Daredevil officially makes his Marvel Rivals debut on October 10th, and some players can already claim a special free skin for the hero.

Daredevil is the second new character for Season 4, following the introduction of Angela when the season first began. While Angela fills the Vanguard role, Daredevil will be a new Duelist. He is the 43rd character to grace the Marvel Rivals roster, and many fans have been eagerly awaiting his arrival. As is tradition, Daredevil’s debut also brings a new skin to the Marvel Rivals in-game shop. Players can purchase the Devil 2099 skin for the character starting on October 10th. But there’s secretly another Daredevil skin coming today, and this one is totally free, provided you have a Disney+ subscription.

How to Get Your Free Daredevil Skin in Marvel Rivals

I won’t lie, the base skin for Daredevil in Marvel Rivals already looks pretty solid. The Man Without Fear wears his classic red, with a distinct Samurai flair to fit the theme of Season 4.5. You can check out Daredevil’s appearance in Marvel Rivals in the character trailer, as shared by @MarvelRivals on X.

Matt Murdock has always fought for the innocent, both as a lawyer and as Daredevil, protector of Hell's Kitchen. With superhuman senses that compensate for his lack of vision, this Man Without Fear leaps into action without hesitation.



After Daredevil conquered the demon known… pic.twitter.com/5HtxcHHEUj — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) October 1, 2025

But if you want a different look for Daredevil, you can get a new skin for free with Disney+ Perks. This exclusive free skin features a Disney+ inspired look, where Daredevil’s costume is a green/blue remix on the usual theme. And if you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you can snag it for free.

To get the free Daredevil skin in Marvel Rivals, you’ll need to opt in for the Disney+ Perks program. It’s completely free for subscribers, and you just need to sign up via the Disney+ Perks website. Once you sign up, you will see a dashboard with all currently available perks. The Daredevil skin is available starting on October 10th and can be claimed until January 8th, 2026.

Image courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

To claim it, find the Marvel Rivals Daredevil icon in the Dashboard, then hit “Learn More.” From there, tap “Claim Now” for instructions on how to redeem the free Daredevil skin. You will get a code that you can enter in Marvel Rivals to add the skin to your account.

Other Free Skins Available for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5

Not a Disney+ subscriber, or not planning to play as Daredevil? Thankfully, this isn’t the only free skin on offer during Season 4.5. Here are a few other free Marvel Rivals skins you can snag right now.

Twitch Drop Skin – Mister Fantastic

Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops are returning for the start of Season 4.5. From October 10th to November 7th, you can claim a free Will of Galacta skin for Mister Fantastic by viewing 4 Hours of eligible Twitch streams. There are several other Twitch Drop rewards, including more Mister Fantastic sprays and nameplates, plus a few Jeff the Shark goodies on specific channels.

Jade Scrolls – Storm Judicator XieZhi Costume

Image courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

The new in-game Jade Scrolls mission event also features a new free skin. Complete in-game missions to earn a free Judicator XieZhi costume for Storm, no Premium upgrade needed. This event runs until November 7th, so you have a bit of time to unlock the missions and earn the free skin.

For now, those are the only major free skins we know about for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. College students can also access the current library of free trial skins via the College Student Perks program, but these do expire at the end of the season.

