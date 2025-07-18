Marvel Rivals Players Boycott New Pass Despite Swimsuit Skins

Marvel Rivals players have been looking forward to the summer, as the swimsuit skins were some of the hottest and most highly requested in the game. However, now that NetEase has officially revealed and added them to the game, players are enraged, and many are boycotting them altogether. But what happened? If these skins were so anticipated, why are players unhappy now that they have been added to Marvel Rivals?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The problem with Marvel Rivals swimsuit cosmetics is the Summer Pass. This follows the Battle Chest that was the previous mini-pass, but NetEase has increased the price of this mini-pass by 40%, bringing it to 990 Lattice. Within the Summer Pass are the fan-favorite swimsuits for Luna Snow, The Thing, and Thor. With these skins locked behind this pass, players cannot obtain them unless they drop real money.

The boycotts have been called due to the price increase. Marvel Rivals’ Summer Pass costs the same as the battle pass, but contains half the rewards and does not even offer Lattice. Lattice is featured in the Battle Pass, allowing players to earn back a portion of the currency they spent unlocking the battle pass. With no Lattice in the Summer Pass, players cannot reinvest their money into the game.

Luna Snow’s new swimsuit skin in Marvel Rivals

NetEase has not responded to the feedback about the Summer Pass pricing at this time. The developers have been communicative and good about listening to the community, but this betrayal feels like a slap to the face. Many believe the price increase is due to the popularity of the skins. Psylocke and Loki’s swimsuit skins are available in the in-game shop and serve as a teaser of what players can expect going forward during and after Season 3.

What are your thoughts on the Summer Pass and its price? Are you boycotting Marvel Rivals’ swimsuits? Let us know in the comments below!