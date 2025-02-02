Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals Possible PvE Boss Fight Details

Last month, first details leaked about a potential PvE (Player vs. Environment) mode for Marvel Rivals. While the mode has yet to be confirmed by developer NetEase, more potential information has made its way online. The mode will apparently be called “Infinity Crisis” and will see players teaming up to take on a massive boss. The leak was shared on X/Twitter by the dataminers at X0XLeak, and it’s definitely an interesting sight. The clips that have been shared show Storm taking on a monster that looks like a kraken. However, this appears to be some kind of a placeholder.

A kraken inspired monster immediately led to speculation on social media that this could be connected to Shuma-Gorath, who has appeared in a lot of past Marvel games. However, it’s worth noting that there have been rights issues over that name in the last few years, so it could be “Gigantos” instead. Some posters on the Marvel Rivals Leaks subreddit have also speculated that this could be Monstro, a deep cut Lee/Kirby monster. Notably, Monstro is referenced in Luna Snow’s in-game lore, so it’s possible that was a hint of things to come, just as we saw with the Dracula references in Moon Knight’s hero story.

a new marvel rivals mode could see players taking on a boss together

While all of this sounds exciting, readers should be aware that the model discovered in this particular datamine came directly from Unity’s AssetStore, which X0XLeak notes in a follow-up post. What does this mean? At this time, it’s very hard to say. However, the dataminers have discovered other things connected to a boss fight, including an area of effect attack. So this could all be a legitimate thing the team is working on, but the final foe could be much different from the placeholder shown.

A PvE mode would be a great way for NetEase to change up the gameplay in Marvel Rivals, and give players a little more variety. For now, readers are going to have to take this with a grain of salt, but with multiple sources talking about a PvE mode over the last few weeks, it seems likely NetEase is working on something behind the scenes. If it does arrive, hopefully the mode will give players something that feels unique from the main game, while still feeling connected to the game’s world.

For the time being, Marvel Rivals fans will have to be happy with the content currently available. Season 1 started last month, and saw the arrivals of the Fantastic Four and Dracula. There have been a number of additional heroes and villains leaked for the game over the last few months, including several members of the X-Men, and even villains like Ultron.

