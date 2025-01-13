Marvel Rivals Leak May Have Revealed Another New Mode

It’s only been a few days since Doom Match was added to Marvel Rivals, but a leak may have revealed another new mode in the works. According to the Rivals Leaks account on X/Twitter, a source told them “they had experienced a PvE mode in the game.” This information was provided “some time ago,” and nothing had been heard about it since. However, the Rivals Info account also received a tag about a possible PvE (Player vs. Environment) mode. At this time, none of this information has been confirmed, but the existence of multiple sources could add a little more credibility to this whole thing.

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take all of this with a grain of salt. That said, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if NetEase is testing or considering ways of expanding Marvel Rivals. The game has found huge success since launching last month, and new modes are a great way to lure in players that might not otherwise be interested in the main game. It’s possible the PvE mode could just be a limited time addition, or something a little more substantial.

the fantastic four were added with the start of marvel rivals season 1

How exactly a PvE mode would work in Marvel Rivals remains to be seen. Replies to the post from Rivals Leaks have shared some interesting ideas. X/Twitter user @Thisesportslife suggested this could be a way for the game to bring in Ultron, who has been leaked as a playable character, but not officially announced. Having players take down swarms of Ultron’s robotic drones could be a great way to introduce the Avengers villain, while also adding some fanfare around his addition to the game. By the same token, a mode where players have to take down swarms of vampires could also make sense, given the current season’s theme.

Whatever the case might be, it will be interesting to see if this rumor pans out. Marvel Rivals Season 1 just began last week, bringing in the Fantastic Four and Dracula as new playable characters. While Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny all leaked ahead of time, Dracula’s announcement seemed to come completely out of nowhere (though vampires had been established in the game’s narrative). It’s certainly not implausible that this mode leaked well ahead of an official announcement, but there’s simply no way of knowing how far along PvE might be, or when we might see it.

Thankfully, Marvel Rivals players should have plenty to keep them busy in the game, regardless of whether this rumor pans out. Live service games can be quickly abandoned by players if they don’t get enough support, but it seems NetEase has ambitious plans for the coming months, including several more playable characters. The Marvel Universe has no shortage of content for the developers to mine, so we’ll have to see if the game can maintain its current momentum.

