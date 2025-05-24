Overwatch 2 Players Slam “Lazy” Part of Street Fighter Collab

While many Overwatch 2 players considered the Street Fighter collab a knockout, players have also been disappointed to see that one part of the crossover seems to be a knockoff of an existing character customization. The Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collaboration launched on May 20th, which has given many players a chance to take on limited-time challenges and collab skins featuring characters like Chun-Li, Ryu, Dhalsim, and M. Bison from the popular fighting game franchise. However, the Street Fighter Mega Bundle 2 has caught some eagle-eyed fans’ attention regarding one particular character.

For the Street Fighter 6 collaboration, players get the chance to choose from different skins and introductions inspired by the 2023 fighting game. One of the highlights was on the Support character Kiriko who dons a Juri-inspired outfit, capturing the purple and pinkish hues of the Street Fighter model. While different skins can be obtained during the SF6 event, the real issue lies within Kiriko’s Highlight Intros.

When players select the Epic Highlight Intro, Time To Play, Kiriko will ride onto the screen on a motorcycle, then slides across the screen in the Akira-stylized glide before revving the engine and looking directly at the player. While this Technicolor introduction isn’t suspicious to newer players at first, those who have played Overwatch 2 before will notice it’s the same highlight as Tracer’s Synthdrift which released previously.

Over on the r/Overwatch subreddit page, Dzudio posted a video confirming the suspicions surrounding the reuse of Tracer and Kiriko’s Highlight Intros. While it could just be a coincidence, many have taken to social media to express their frustrations about Blizzard’s controversy. Reddit user VibelGuess noted their distaste for the tactic, especially since it’s for a collaboration with another franchise and costs money to purchase.

“It’s cool if they use the same assets for a Battlepass to pad it up, that I don’t mind,” the Overwatch 2 player said. “But reusing it for a collab is entirely different and it’s pretty scummy, especially since it’s a $7 Highlight Intro (if you just directly want to buy it).”

The Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter collaboration ends on June 2nd.

Many users are expressing their concerns over the price tag coming from the collaboration, which has the Overwatch Street Fighter Ultra Bundle costing around $99. Players can purchase skins individually, but with a price set this high, customers want to have something unique, not reused. One user despised the recent move by saying, “I think the point is that they’re re-using it in a paid, expensive, collab. If they had just added it to the game randomly, it’d just be lazy. But to slap it in and then put it in a big bundle, it’s just pure a******.”

Some users have defended the choice, as it has been done before with Tracer in a previous event, but with this being a collaboration, the bar is set at a higher standard, especially with a steep price tag. With the Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 event going on until June 2nd, there’s not much that can be done beforehand, so the chances of anything changing are minimal.

What do you think about Blizzard reusing the same Highlight Intro in their Overwatch 2 x SF6 collab? Do you believe this is a reasonable reaction to the controversy? Let us know in the comments section below!