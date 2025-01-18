7 Best Hero Shooter Games Besides Marvel Rivals

Feeling like superhero fatigue is creeping in? While Marvel Rivals has taken gamers by storm, it’s far from the only hero shooter deserving of your attention. Whether it’s the tactical strategy, pandemonious action, or team synergy that gets your heart going, there’s a game out there ready to join the fight alongside you.

Intrigued by futuristic sci-fi battlefields or enchanted realms filled with magic and dragons? These seven hero shooters serve up fresh takes on the genre without losing that Marvel Rivals spark. Turns out, superhero capes aren’t the only way to look cool while shooting your enemies. Here’s our handpicked lineup of the best hero shooters to keep you entertained long after your cape is hung up.

Overwatch 2

overwatch 2, a hero shooter which needs little introduction.

An obvious standout, Overwatch 2 is possibly the most comparable hero shooter. With over 40 heroes sporting interesting backstories and unique playstyles, it’s like Marvel, but with fewer superpowers and more cybernetics. Like Marvel Rivals’ three-class system, Overwatch 2 has fluid role-switching, letting you choose support, damage, or tank roles. Plus, the game’s colorful, globally-inspired maps and deep lore create a universe just as captivating as any comic book.

Its cooperative gameplay also emphasizes individual hero impact, making it a great pick for those who enjoy Marvel Rivals‘ team dynamics. Pushing payloads or saving the world, Overwatch 2 is a solid choice when you’re done spitting on heroes as a cute little shark (talking to you Jeff mains out there).

Apex Legends

If you love Marvel Rivals’ team synergies but want a bit more focus on survival, Apex Legends drops you into massive islands where strategy rules. Each of the game’s Legends brings abilities that cater to squad roles: healing, recon, or tanking. Unlike Marvel Rivals’ fixed 6v6 format, Apex Legends focuses on a 2- or 3-player squad system and ever-shrinking battlegrounds.

The fast-paced gunplay, sci-fi settings, and tense final-ring fights create plenty of heart-pounding moments. Its extensive ping system makes teamwork a blast, a bonus if you hate voice chat. Plus, seasonal content means fresh Legends, maps, and events, so you’ll never run out of ways to get ambushed. Think less specific team-building, and more “hope you brought enough meds.”

Valorant

riot games’ only shooter, valorant.

If you’re a fan of Marvel Rivals’ flashy combat, you might find Valorant a refreshing change — if you’re ready to swap explosive third-person antics for first-person precision that is. Riot’s tactical shooter puts you in the shoes of Agents, each with abilities that can make or break a round.

The focus on map control, bomb planting, defusing, and smart economy management makes every move crucial. While Marvel Rivals thrives on high-energy synergy, Valorant leans into a more measured approach, where perfect timing and positioning lead the way. With regular updates and plenty of maps, it’s perfect for competitive players looking for sharp gunplay and strategic depth. You might not yell “Avengers, assemble,” but you’ll definitely be yelling about defusing bombs in time.

Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft’s tactical hero shooter rainbow six siege.

Marvel Rivals’ straightforward objectives get an upgrade in Rainbow Six Siege, where tactical strategy reigns supreme. Each operator comes equipped with unique gadgets, turning teamwork into the key to success, whether defusing bombs, rescuing hostages, or taking over rooms.

What makes Siege truly stand out is its destructible environments, turning every wall into a potential entry point… or a trap to set for unsuspecting opponents. Forget Marvel’s flashy superpowers, here, you’ll rely on drones, cameras, and clever gadgets to outsmart your enemies. For those who love Marvel’s team synergy but prefer calculated planning over haywire brawls, Siege offers those layers of strategy. Sometimes, patience really is a form of warfare.

Team Fortress 2

a classic, team fortress 2.

For fans of Marvel Rivals’ high-energy battles, Team Fortress 2 delivers that but with comedic, lighthearted fun. This multiplayer classic has nine classes, ensuring there’s always something to mix things up.

Unlike Marvel’s polished heroes, TF2 leans into goofy antics and tongue-in-cheek humor. With its colorful art style, iconic voice lines, and a variety of modes like payload and king of the hill, the gameplay never takes itself too seriously — making it all about having fun with friends while pulling off perfectly timed strategies. It’s like superheroes with a side of laughs, minus the world-ending-doom drama.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Gigantic: Rampage Edition brings the same team synergy and third-person action gamers love in Marvel Rivals, but with massive guardians. You’ll team up alongside these towering allies in a mix of MOBA-style objectives and shooter combat.

Where Marvel Rivals focuses on character synergy, Gigantic has an emphasis on map control and harnessing the power of your guardian. Its combo of melee, ranged, and magic attacks offer plenty of versatility, while its maps create a fun backdrop for it all. Reintroduced in 2024, this hidden gem is a good game to pick up for anyone craving Marvel Rivals-type teamwork and larger-than-life battles.

Paladins

Paladins from evil mojo games.

If Marvel Rivals’ superhero lineup feels too modern, Paladins takes you to a medieval fantasy world filled with elves, dragons, and magic. This free-to-play hero shooter has Champions: characters with unique weapons and skills whose abilities can be further customized using a card system. Unlike Marvel Rivals’ fixed roles, Paladins emphasizes personalization, letting you adapt your playstyle with deck-building mechanics.

The sci-fi-fantasy maps provide a colorful aesthetic, and its 5v5 matches encourage strategic team compositions. With champions customizable to suit nearly any role, the game encourages creativity in every match. Casting spells or sniping enemies, Paladins delivers magical gameplay. Plus, who doesn’t love a dragon or two in their hero shooter?