Marvel Rivals Leak Points To New Klyntar Maps

Superhero shooter Marvel Rivals continues to keep players hooked with its combination of PvP shooter gameplay and beloved Marvel characters. Since launch, Marvel Rivals developer NetEase has continued to add exciting new content, include new maps, heroes, and more. Many fans are eager to get a sneak preview of what’s next, and leaks have been pretty common since before Marvel Rivals even officially released. While not every rumor turns out to be true, many leaks have been reliable, which gives fans reason to believe that new maps for the world of Klyntar could be a realistic possibility.

Recently, rumors have focused on the addition of even more X-Men characters, including Jubilee and Nightcrawler. However, data miners are hard at work trying to get more info on what’s to come. Many leaks and rumors center on new heroes and villains for the game, such as recent suggestions that we’ll see Captain Marvel. Naturally, many fans are most eager to see what new characters they’ll be able to take into battle in the game. However, a recent leak focuses on another element of Marvel Rivals – its maps.

According to leaker @10Gillion, the game’s code includes data for two new maps on the world of Klyntar. This planet is best known as the home of symbiotes like Venom. Currently, Klyntar is featured in the Symbiotic Surface convergence map, but it looks like two new maps on the symbiote planet are on the way.

New Marvel Rivals Klyntar Maps Have Players Speculating About Next Season’s Plot

From the shared information, it appears the new maps on Klyntar will be called “The Celestial’s Remains” and “Core.” The addition of two new areas for Marvel Rivals gameplay is exciting, but many fans are focused on what it may mean for the plot of the game’s next season. Many are hoping it means more symbiote skins will be added, giving popular characters new all-black looks. But does this mean Season 2 will have a symbiote storyline?

Marvel Rivals is currently in its first season, “Eternal Night Falls” which centers on Dracula as its primary villain. The season began on January 10th, bringing in a few new characters from the Fantastic Four. While we don’t have a specific end date for the season, NetEase has previously noted that each season will run for about three months. If that’s true, it will be some time before we learn anything about Season 2.

The current Klyntar Map, Symbiotic Surface

Even so, fans are speculating that Marvel Rivals Season 2 will be set on Klyntar, given the new maps that are supposedly headed our way. Which characters will be on the planet, and why, remains up for debate. Some suspect that Captain Marvel will find herself stranded there, while others are hoping a symbiote map will bring Carnage and Knull into the game. However, even if symbiotes are the villains in Season 2, that won’t promise they will be playable characters. After all, it’s not possible to run around as Dracula during Season 1, no matter how much fun that might be.

At any rate, it looks likely that players will soon have a few more Klyntar-themed maps to explore. For now, there’s no specific timeline on when the new maps might arrive, or any official confirmation from NetEase that they’re on the way.