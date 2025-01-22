Marvel Rivals Comic Series Gets an Update (But Fans Will Have to Wait)

The good news for Marvel Rivals players is that the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic series will continue after the conclusion of its first arc last January 20. The bad news is that fans will have to wait until Spring 2025 to read issue #7 of the series, which promises to keep exploring the lore of Marvel’s successful team-shooter game. While the waiting can be bothersome, the fact the series will move beyond its first planned arc underlines the game’s success. Furthermore, the announcement indicates Marvel is willing to use the Marvel Rivals as a narrative experience spread across different media platforms instead of just releasing the comic books as a one-off tie-in to celebrate the game’s release.

Writer Paul Allor expressed enthusiasm about continuing the series, highlighting the creative possibilities within the Marvel Rivals universe. “Working on the Marvel Rivals comic has been such a thrill, and seeing gamers latch on to our story has been truly heartwarming,” Allor shared. “Marvel and NetEase created a wonderful new world, filled with so much potential for fun, funny and action-packed storytelling.”

The first story arc of Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic concluded by bringing stability back to Tokyo 2099’s timeline while protecting the Web of Life and Destiny. While specific details about the upcoming story arc remain under wraps, Allor teased that the new setting would be familiar to Marvel Comics fans. “I can’t tell you much about what happens next, but I can tell you that the setting will be very familiar to Marvel Comics fans, and will feature a mix of new characters, alongside a few returning favorites from our initial run,” the writer revealed.

Marvel Rivals Mixes Comic Books and Gaming Into an Absolute Success

The comic series expands upon the rich narrative foundation established by the Marvel Rivals video game, which launched on December 6, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. The game’s story centers on a “timestream entanglement” triggered by a confrontation between present-day Doctor Doom and his 2099 counterpart. This collision of realities creates four distinct Chronoverses: the Techno-Dystopia of 2099, the Present timeline, the unstable Mosaic Timeline, and the Collapsing Timeline, where even Gods can perish.

The game distinguishes itself with its roster of over 30 playable characters, divided into three specialized roles: Vanguards (tanky characters like Hulk and Thor), Duelists (damage dealers such as Spider-Man and Iron Man), and Strategists (support characters including Invisible Woman and Loki). A unique “Dynamic Hero Synergy” system allows players to execute special moves when using specific character combinations, such as the classic “Fastball Special” between Wolverine and Hulk.

Marvel Rivals has maintained player engagement through regular content updates and seasonal events since its December launch. The game kicked off with a shortened “Chronovium” event, followed by the current “Eternal Night Falls” season that introduced the Fantastic Four as playable heroes and added new maps including the Sanctum Sanctorum, Midtown, and Central Park. Players can unlock various cosmetic items through battle passes, including alternative costumes based on both comic book storylines and MCU appearances, giving fans multiple ways to personalize their favorite Marvel heroes.

The continuation of the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic suggests a long-term commitment to expanding the game’s universe through various media. With both the comic series and the game sharing the same complex multiverse setting, fans can look forward to new stories that further explore the consequences of the timestream entanglement when the series returns in Spring 2025.

New Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic issues will be available exclusively through Marvel Unlimited, where readers can currently access all six issues of the first arc.