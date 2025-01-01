New Marvel Rivals Skins Are Dropping Soon, so Save Your Units

Marvel Rivals is the latest and hottest hero-shooter since Overwatch 2, featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains from Marvel Comics. What makes a Marvel-based hero-shooter work so well is the iconic designs across various comics and the potential for cool in-game skins. With numerous characters and numerous skins to choose from, it can be a bit expensive to get your favorite characters all decked out. But players may want to hold onto their Units because new skins are coming to Marvel Rivals and they are pretty snazzy.

Marvel Rivals revealed the next set of skins would drop on January 2, 11 PM PST, adding two new skins. These are the Lunar General skin for Moon Knight and Cheerful Dragoness for Squirrel Girl. Both skins have a lot of detail put into them and showcase a Chinese New Year theme. 2025 is sadly not the Year of the Dragon, which would have been perfect timing for these skins, but the Year of the Snake. While not a dragon, it is a reptile so that counts for something.

🐲 Awaken the Dragon Within! 🌙

Prepare to channel the power of dragons as two legendary warriors arrive in Marvel Rivals!



🌕 Moon Knight: Lunar General – The invincible general of K'un Lun, clad in azure scales and ready to guard the Temple of the Crescent Moon.



December 31, 2024

The new skins for Marvel Rivals did not come with a clue as to how much they would cost, but they will likely be in line with other skins currently available. Those who play Squirrel Girl and Moon Knight and have been waiting to spend any accrued Units won’t find a better time than now. It remains unclear if the skins have a limited availability, or will be in the store indefinitely.

Many players took to social media to comment and praise the skins, while others lamented the fact their favorite characters did not get skins. Marvel Rivals has a large roster, so it may take some time for each character to get new and unique skins. The winter event added new skins for Jeff the Shark, Groot, Venom, Magik, and Rocket Raccoon, so it’s clear NetEase is working through the roster. Leaks of skins, such as Dr. Strange, have also surfaced, showing what may be on the way.

While many are excited about the new Marvel Rival skins, many players think the studio could better use its time and resources. Players responded to the Squirrel Girl and Moon Knight announcements with calls for fixes and balancing, particularly with Hawkeye. Some see the addition of new paid skins as a way to get more money rather than fixing the game or providing quality-of-life features. Others called out crashes and undeserved penalties that occur because of the game’s net code.

Still, new skins and events are a sure sign of NetEase’s support of Marvel Rivals and hint to more content coming. With updates and additions like this, players have more reasons to return to the game and keep playing. With time, it’s likely each character in Marvel Rivals will receive new skins, it’s just a matter of when and in what order. In the meantime, players can complete challenges to get free skins or purchase the battle pass to unlock everything it has to offer.