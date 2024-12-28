Marvel Rivals Players Agree One Hero Makes the Game “Unplayable”

Marvel Rivals is taking the world by storm on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S this month with over 10 million players worldwide within 72 hours of its release. NetEase Games’ latest title has received a lot of positive reception from Marvel fans and PvP players for its innovative design and exciting gameplay. Since then, that number has doubled to 20 million on December 17 with the game still bringing players in by the dozens. While the numbers look great, many players of the third-person hero shooter are getting frustrated with a certain character. No, it’s not Jeff the Shark and it’s not Scarlet Witch…it’s Hawkeye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hawkeye is a Duelist, a hero character with a low health percentage but a higher damage per second. While this might seem like a losing fight for some, the increased DPS means that the archer can deal a lot of damage within range, from a long distance. The character is hard to work with, given the difficulty level of playing a character with 250 HP, but with high risk comes high reward … for some.

Hawkeye is making Marvel rivals “Unplayable”

Precision is key when using Hawkeye, as his aim is his most valuable asset. His moveset allows him to shoot arrows without reloading and a melee ability that helps him avoid enemies. Similar to how Jeff the Land Shark’s riled up players, Hawkeye’s ultimate ability is overpowered. Hunter’s Sight allows Hawkeye to target any enemies within his line of sight, which if given the proper vantage point, can eliminate an entire team if they are within the same vicinity. Many have mentioned how this move is similar to Hela’s ultimate ability, which has been a hot topic of discussion.

Over on Reddit, ThrowRAmason posted a discussion on r/marvelrivals where they expressed their negative impression of Hawkeye by saying how annoying it is to get picked off from the other side of the map with his ultimate ability. Many within the post agreed with the users argument, with some even calling for the character to be eliminated from the roster itself.

“I hate how he’s long range but has abilities for close range and a double jump,” stated one user. “Even if you get close to him he has many ways to escape. Not to mention his bs melee that shouldve been given to anyone else like Magik or Psylocke. I feel his bows should be limited to around 5 which need recharging.”

Others talked about the differences between allied and opposing Hawkeyes.

“If Hawkeye is on my team, he throws with dozens of deaths, when we play against a Hawkeye he’s an ex-sniper from seal team six with 1,000 confirmed kills and the world record for farthest moving target hit and is picking off our healers by threading the arrow between Hulks testes,” another user said. “Supremely unfun.”

While the distaste for the character comes from many on the opposing team, some have found joy in having Hawkeye on their team. As always, these opinions are solely based on others’ experiences. Similar to Jeff the Land Shark, players who get the chance to play as Hawkeye enjoy it, considering that they can demolish another team from a long distance. Of course, more updates for Marvel Rivals are inevitable, so it’s up in the air if a change in Hawkeye’s abilities will come.