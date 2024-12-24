Marvel Rivals Players Can’t Wait for This Leaked Dr. Strange Skin

To say Marvel Rivals has made a splash in the gaming community would be an understatement. Combining its excellent roster of well-known characters and hero-shooter gameplay reminiscent of old-school Overwatch has led to a huge success. One of the best parts of Marvel Rivals is its characters, iconic heroes and villains from the Marvel franchise. While there are some skins to choose from for each hero and villain, fans are excited for future skins. One such skin is the leaked Doctor Zombie skin for Dr. Strange, which, as you can guess, turns the good Doctor Strange into his zombie counterpart.

The leaks come from RivalLeaks and Hatsune_Leaku and showcase stills and animations of the rumored upcoming Zombie Doctor Strange skin for Marvel Rivals. The skin shows Doctor Strange after he has been zombified and looks both terrific and terrifying. Various zombie hands can be seen coming from his back and his cape has a dark shadowy energy across it. Both of these additions are animated as well. To complete the theme, Doctor Strange’s face has also been zombified with a gruesome scar along his jaw.

There is no confirmation of when this skin for Doctor Strange will be added to Marvel Rivals or how much it will cost. Around $20 would be a good guess and keep it in-line with other skins for the game. It is also unknown if the skin will be standalone or come as bundle with other cosmetics and items. An MVP screen would be a perfect addition alongside Zombie Doctor Strange.

With Zombie Doctor Strange coming to Marvel Rivals, fans have begun wondering if other zombified characters will be added as well. Zombie Wanda and Zombie Iron Man are two good contenders thanks to their recent inclusion in Marvel: What If and a scene in the MCU. More skins, especially zombie skins, would be a fantastic inclusion to Marvel Rivals, but more zombie skins would make sense to be released around October and Halloween.

With the amount of details and work put into Doctor Strange’s zombie skin, and from the recent winter skins for Jeff the Shark, Groot, Rocket Racoon, and Magik, NetEase seems to be working hard on adding skins and cosmetics to Marvel Rivals and making them high quality.

When the Zombie Doctor Strange skin is eventually added, fans will likely see other skins joining Marvel Rivals as well. The holiday updated added four new skins and a game mode, granted, this was the first big update for Marvel Rivals. If future skins have the details of Zombie Doctor Strange, fans are in for a treat.

Leakers are always searching for new and upcoming content not yet released or revealed to the public. We make our best effort at Comicbook.com to stay up-to-date on these leaks and rumors and will keep you updated. While these give players a look at what content they can expect in the future, it definitely leaves a question of how this content will affect Marvel Rivals’ story or if the content is just cosmetic.