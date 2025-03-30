Marvel Rivals Gameplay Shows How Bad Some Hitboxes Are

For as popular as the game is, Marvel Rivals is known for some contentious balancing choices. As some players express their frustration with nerfs to characters they feel didn’t need them, others are pointing out how inherently overpowered and desperately in need of balancing other characters are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a post that has recently gone viral on Reddit, one player expressed their frustration with some of the game’s hitboxes, particularly Spider-Man’s. The video, posted by Reddit user yourmentallandlord, shows a brief encounter between Spider-Man and Bucky. The fight, which is recorded from the perspective of the Bucky player and ultimately ends with the Winter Soldier’s demise, really highlights the difference in the hitboxes between the two characters; at one point in the battle, we see how Bucky’s pistol barely misses a headshot on Spider-Man, only to be followed up by the webslinger getting the kill with an uppercut executed from crazy range.

Measuring the distance between Spidey’s fist and Bucky’s corpse, it would seem that the radius on Spider-Man’s uppercut is the size of four to five Bucky hitboxes, at least.

“Bro is not even in the same zip code,” says user Mark_ibrr.

“But he’s in the same thwip code,” replies BleachDrinker63.

Marvel Rivals players have kept their annoyance with certain characters no secret, and Spider-Man is no exception, actually being considered one of the most annoying characters in the game.

Despite the good graces the Marvel Rivals team has earned from fans with recent updates like Venom’s twerking emote, players were nevertheless quick to criticize the developers in the comments of this Reddit post, sarcastically citing that other characters should be nerfed thanks to Spider-Man’s hitbox say, referencing just how random the game’s balance changes seem to players.

“Devs this is too broken, nerf Adam’s movement,” says user Haunting-Cow108.

Other players, however, rush to the defense of Spider-Man, saying that the hitbox shown in the video is actually misleading, the result of a replay bug.

“This is a replay bug, that’s well over 5 meters distance,” Says Helpful_Classroom204. “If those were the actual positions of each hero it wouldn’t have connected.”

Regardless, the consensus on the post seems to be that Spider-Man’s uppercut is way too big, or at least has a misleading animation. Some players have chimed in saying that a change to the animation would make the hitbox easier for players to understand, making the attack feel less broken.

What do you think? Is Spider-Man’s hitbox too large, or is the video misleading? Tell us your opinion in the comments below.