Marvel Rivals Patch Notes Reveal New Game Mode and Skin

The continued updates of NetEase’s Marvel Rivals has done wonders for the game, making it one of the fastest-growing multiplayer games of all time. Each update brings new content to the game, encouraging players to play and unlock new skins and more. Each update for Marvel Rivals offers detailed patch notes, revealing everything added to the game and what changes have been made. The Version 20250307 Update for Marvel Rivals brings a new game mode, new skins, a special event, and balance changes across its roster. The update goes live on March 7th, but fans can see what is coming ahead of its release.

Here is everything in the Version 20250307 Update for Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Version 20250307 Patch Notes

Special Event: Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure

All-New Mode: Clone Rumble

Dive into the Clone Rumble, a fresh gameplay mode where you and your teammates choose from the same heroes to battle together!

Assemble your impossible team and unleash the full potential of each character to claim victory.

Event Duration:

March 7, 2025, 1:00:00 AM PT – March 10, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

March 14, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT – March 17, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

March 21, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT – March 14, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

Optimizations

Improved the Human Torch’s Lord Proficiency avatar reward.

Added a voice enhancement setting for the microphone.

You can now report those who leave matches prematurely via the menu while still in a match.

Fixes

All Platforms

General

Fixed an issue where switching from a Proficiency Deluxe Avatar back to the standard Avatar required a re-login to take effect.

Resolved an issue where other players viewing a career profile would not immediately see the latest scores added after reaching maximum proficiency with a hero. A re-login was required for the changes to take effect.

Corrected the blocklist full notification, which mistakenly stated that the friends list was full.

Maps and Modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Resolved various problems with broken collisions, floating objects, etc.

Addressed multiple map sound effect issues.

Heroes

Loki’s Disappearing Act: Fixed an issue where Loki’s UI would vanish after he transformed. The God of Mischief can now keep his tricks visible!

Human Torch’s Meteor Mishap: Resolved a glitch where the Human Torch’s Flaming Meteor ability could sometimes trap hit enemies inside walls. Now, foes will feel the burn, not the barrier!

Persistent Pyro-Prison: Fixed an issue that the Human Torch’s Pyro-Prison wouldn’t promptly disappear upon his defeat. No more lingering flames!

Loki’s Blessing Blunder: Fixed a problem where if Loki and his doppelganger placed Regeneration Domains that overlapped and Loki walked over the overlapped area, then back into his own Regeneration Domain, it would lose its healing effect. Now, the trickster can heal without a hitch!

Punisher’s Missile Mayhem: Addressed a rare issue where the Punisher’s Ultimate Ability would sometimes continue to detect enemies and fire missiles during network disruptions. The Punisher’s firepower is now accurate, even in chaos!

Hela’s Knockback Kinks: Resolved an inconsistency where Hela would sometimes be launched up after unleashing her Ultimate Ability. The Goddess of Death will now fly firm to rain destruction her foes!

Wolverine’s Leap of Faith: Fixed a quirk where characters launched up by Wolverine’s Ultimate Ability would sometimes exhibit exaggerated jumping abilities. The mutant’s effect is now properly contained!

Jeff’s Ice Surprise: Corrected a bug where when the Team-Up Ability is active, Jeff the Land Shark could launch Frozen Spitballs that exceed expectations via certain actions. The aquatic cutie’s attacks are now as intended!

Hela’s Vehicle Visibility: Fixed an issue where after Hela releases her Ultimate Ability, sometimes she may not be immediately detected when near the mission vehicle. Now her presence will be felt.

Adam’s Ultimate Energy Fail: Resolved a problem where if Adam Warlock’s Ultimate Ability failed in certain areas (like cliff edges), 50% energy wouldn’t be returned. The hero’s energy is now properly restored!

Peni Parker’s Positioning Predicament: Fixed a positioning issue that could sometimes occur when Peni was hit by Namor’s Ultimate Ability. The mech pilot is now perfectly aligned for battle!

PC

Fixed an issue where some graphics cards couldn’t enable Intel XeSS.

