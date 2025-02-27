Marvel Rivals Leak Hints More at Deadpool, Hit-Monkey, and MODOK

Two months after its release, the hype behind NetEase’s Marvel Rivals is still going strong, with over 20 million players brought to the multiverse superhero shooter. The attention has continued to rise with the newest addition of Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four, debuting Human Torch and The Thing this past week. With the rumor mill of possible Marvel characters making their gameplay attendance in Season 2 and beyond, a new leak might have let a few of these comic book figures slip through the cracks. Many have likened the inevitability of Deadpool arriving on the scene, but two other characters might join the roster sooner than you think.

According to X user X0X_LEAK, a recent leak regarding voice lines has surfaced, with superheroes such as Spiderman, Punisher, and Captain America subtly addressing the unknown characters. While we can’t be positive about these leaks confirming Deadpool, Hit-Monkey, and MODOK, this comes from an accurate data miner and the voices match the actors who currently play those roles in Marvel Rivals. Characters like Deadpool and Hit-Monkey were rumored to join the roster, but given the Fantastic Four are the only new superheroes to come from the current slate, the chances of getting these characters will most likely happen during the next season.

Taking a listen to these voice lines, it’s not hard to pinpoint which characters are being addressed here. With Spiderman calling the character a ‘hero’ and the ‘loosest cannon’, it’s on the nose with what many describe Deadpool to be. Punisher’s remark regarding a ‘monkey’ is a more blatantly obvious assumption, considering Hit-Monkey is one of the only monkey characters within the Marvel Universe. Lastly, hitting the nail on the big head is the reference to MODOK, in which both Captain America and Rocket Raccoon express their thoughts on the ‘weird giant head’ character.

In terms of if any could indicate another character being added, it’s sorta hard to distinguish given that these superheroes seem more accurate to the related dialogue. It’s easy to see how these lines feel more authentic than just a post because hearing the characters speak solidifies the next batch of characters for having these distinct traits. This leak should be taken with a grain of salt, but if these are true, then we should expect to get an update about the next season soon.

Marvel rivals Teased Blade’s debut in a recent Season 1.5 trailer.

Seeing how Blade was teased during the recent trailer for Season 1.5, the lineup of Marvel Rivals characters for all of Season 2 could be filled up. While we aren’t sure which of these characters will debut alongside Blade, it does feel like MODOK or Deadpool would be a likely contender, considering how much has been leaked for these Marvel icons already. Seeing how Season 2 has teased a Hellfire Gala theme along with X-Men content being added, the chances of seeing these characters feel solid.

