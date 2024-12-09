Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals More Playable Characters Coming Soon

Marvel Rivals has only been out for a few days now, but the game has already racked up an impressive number of players. According to NetEase and Marvel Games, Marvel Rivals has been played by 10 million people in its first 3 days. That’s an incredible achievement, and it seems like positive word of mouth has resulted in a lot of interest. Online multiplayer games like this can only succeed if they can keep players invested, and thankfully it seems the game will have a lot to keep players coming back. Following the recent leaks of Mr. Fantastic and Ultron, more characters have now been leaked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Rivals Leaks account on X/Twitter, Reed Richards will be joined by the other three members of the Fantastic Four. That shouldn’t come as a giant surprise, but it is good news for fans of Marvel’s first family. According to datamines, Thing will be a tank, while Invisible Woman will be a healer. Designs for Ben and Sue have not been discovered in datamines, but Rivals Leaks has shared an image of Johnny’s costume, and it looks pretty close to the one we’ve seen for Reed. The heroes are both wearing largely white costumes that are somewhat reminiscent of their Future Foundation designs, but with some blue accents for good measure.

The fantastic four’s future foundation costumes in the comics

In addition to the design for the Human Torch, Rivals Leaks also revealed the character’s team-up ability. Apparently, Johnny Storm will have a team-up ability with Storm called Omega Fire, which allows his fire tornados to combine with Storm’s Omega Hurricane. Not only will this result in a hurricane on fire, but it will make any of Johnny’s fire tornados more powerful if they end up in the hurricane’s path. That should make the two characters a very interesting pair in Marvel Rivals!

RELATED: Marvel Rivals Makes Moon Knight’s Dracula Joke Official

At this time, we do not know when the Fantastic Four will appear in Marvel Rivals, but there’s reason to suspect that we could see them in Season 1. As discovered by separate leaker Miller Ross, the Fantastic Four logo appears in the trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 0. With Season 1 set to begin in early January, it’s entirely possible we could see at least one member of the team, or all four of them. Interestingly enough, Rivals Leaks has also teased that the leaked Ultron could be coming to the game very soon. Is it possible we could see the android enemy of the Avengers before Season 0 draws to a close? Maybe, but readers should keep in mind that until we hear something definitive from NetEase and Marvel Games, all of these leaks and rumors should be taken with a grain of salt!

What do you think of these new leaked characters for Marvel Rivals? Are you interested in trying out Storm and Human Torch’s team-up ability? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!