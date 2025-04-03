Marvel Rivals Trailer Confirms Season 2 Start Date, New Characters, & Skins

Players have been eagerly awaiting confirmation about the upcoming Marvel Rivals Season 2, and today, NetEase finally came through. In a new trailer, Marvel Rivals confirmed that Season 2 starts on April 11th. It will be called Hellfire Gala and brings in Emma Frost as a new playable character. In addition, it looks like Ultron will be crashing the party as the new season villain. Whether he is playable or not remains to be seen, but for those guessing that those weird in-game chat messages were a tease, Ultron’s appearance in the trailer essentially confirms the theory.

Season 2 of Marvel Rivals officially arrives on Friday, April 11th. It will be called Hellfire Gala, and from the trailer, it looks like an exciting addition to the game. The season centers on Krakoa, bringing us to the mutant island. Only a temporal storm strands it in the year 2099, leaving Emma Frost and company to find a way out. In the trailer, Ultron crashes the party, bringing his unique brand of chaos along with him. For a first look at what’s to come in Season 2 of Marve Rivals, check out the trailer below:

Although much of this new content has been previously revealed via leaks, it’s still exciting to see the official confirmation. The trailer gives an exciting first look at the character model for Emma Frost in action, along with several of the X-Men in some of their best skins – with a few potential sneak peeks for new ones thrown in the mix. Along with Emma Frost and Krakoa, this season adds Ultron as a villain for the story. Like Dracula before him, it’s possible that Ultron will not be made a playable character, but he does drop a nice MCU reference by proclaiming the Age of Ultron in the trailer.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Leaks Suggest New Mechanic

In addition to revealing the addition of Emma Frost early, leaks suggest that we might also see a new mechanic in Season 2 when it arrives next week. According to @XOX_LEAK, a dataminer with a decent track record for accurate leaks, the Marvel Rivals code includes Krakoa Portals. As of now, it’s not entirely clear what this new mechanic will do in the game, but it could mix up gameplay if it adds more portals to the map. Given what happens with Doctor Strange’s portals, adding more could also result in some performance issues, unless the update patch has a fix in place for that particular problem.

The new season will also bring plenty of new skins for existing characters along with the addition of Emma Frost to the roster. Some of those new skins briefly appear in the trailer above.

From what we’ve seen, it looks like we can expect new skins for the following characters in Season 2:

Black Panther

Black Widow

Bruce Banner

Captain America

Cloak & Dagger

Luna Snow

Magik

Storm

Psylocke

Wolverine

Some of these characters are a bit hard to make out, but those are the best guesses for new skins in the trailer so far. It’s possible we’ll see additional new skins as well, as this trailer goes by fast and likely doesn’t include everything planned for Marvel Rivals Season 2. We’ll know more about the first round of additions when we get the full patch notes, which will likely arrive closer to April 11th launch date for the first part of Season 2.

