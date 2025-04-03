New Marvel Rivals Comic Comes With Free Jeff the Shark Bonus

With Season 2 of Marvel Rivals fast approaching, fans are eager to see what’s next for the superhero shooter. But before the next season begins, fans have a new way to engage with the lore of Marvel Rivals. The first tie-in comic book, Marvel Rivals #1, hit shelves yesterday, bringing us a delightful romp full of fan-favorite character Jeff the Shark. As if the expanded lore and fantastic art style weren’t enough, Marvel Rivals #1 comes with a free Jeff the Shark bonus for fans of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Rivals #1 is available in comic shops as of April 2nd. Currently, you can only get it as a physical print copy, with no digital issues available as of now. Typically, digital versions arrive on the Marvel Unlimited subscription around 3 months after physical release, so stay tuned if you’d rather read on your digital device. This comic collection brings together the Marvel Rivals Infinity series from 2024 with issues 1-6 together for the first time in print. In it, you’ll follow the story of Peni Parker and Spider-Man as their rival teams work to repair a time rift. For those looking to dive deeper into the lore surrounding the Marvel Rivals video game, this comic collection is sure to deliver.

The Unlimited Appetite Jeff the Shark Spray

And if diving into a new story isn’t enough to entice you, there’s also a bonus in-game spray available in the comic. The spray features Jeff the Shark himself, getting ready to swallow the Maravel Unlimited logo whole. It’s called “Unlimited Appetite,” and fans will need to grab the physical copy of the comic to learn how to redeem it. Inside the print copy of Marvel Rivals #1, gamers will find a code they can redeem to get the free Jeff the Shark spray. Gamers can also get the in-game Unlimited Appetite Jeff spray by signing up for a Marvel Comics Unlimited plan, which starts at $9.99 a month. That might seem steep for a free skin, but it will get you access to an extensive library of Marvel Comics, so it may be worth it if you want to sink into some reading.

How to Read the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comics

If you want to enjoy the story behind the Marvel Rivals comic early, there’s another option. This new comic collection brings together the six original issues from the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic. Because this series started back in 2024, some of the original, shorter issues are already available to read digitally.

Peni Parker plays a key role in the marvel rivals infinity comics

You can read all six issues collected in Marvel Rivals #1 digitally with a Marvel Comics Unlimited subscription. Just head to the Marvel website to check out each issue and add to your digital library. Print issues are also available in store, though those individual comics won’t come with the free Jeff the Shark spray. That perk is reserved for the full Marvel Rivals #1 collection… or a Marvel Rivals Unlimited subscription.

Once you read Marvel Rivals #1 you’ll be all caught up, for now. The next installment in the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic is set to arrive in Spring 2025. The exact date for the next issue hasn’t been revealed, but as we’re currently in Spring 2025, it could be here soon. This, along with the pending release of Marvel Rivals Season 2, makes it an exciting time to be a Marvel Rivals fan.

Will you be picking up the Marvel Rivals #1 collection? Let us know in the comments below!