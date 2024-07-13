Marvel Rivals Shows Off New Venom Gameplay

Marvel Rivals is getting ready to enter its second testing period, and the announcements leading up to the Closed Beta Test have excitement building more than ever before for a game that is safely considered a highly anticipated release. With the beta testing period set to run from July 23rd through August 5th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment have announced the Closed Beta Test’s tournament, additional options for obtaining an access code, and an in-game event that will allow players the chance to secure an exclusive costume for a new character – Venom. The companies circled back to the Venom news today by sharing a video showcasing the “Lethal Protector,” with the video’s description reading:

“Native to the planet Klyntar but once bonded to a certain infuriating web-head, the alien symbiote found his pair in the disgruntled Eddie Brock, together becoming the hulking Venom. After years as a hungering force of evil, these halves have found their way to becoming a one-of-a-kind lethal protector, evolving beyond their kin yet never surrendering their unmatched ferocity.Lost in the Timestream Entanglement, Venom remains unable to recollect their past, thrust into worlds unknown as they function on instinct to recuperate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, darkness stirs in the far reaches of the Multiverse as something ancient wriggles its tendrils into divine minds across all of time and space. Now, it’s up to Venom to recover their memory and take the battle to the edge of space, whether dressed in black or blue!”

Not only does Marvel Rivals feature Venom in his iconic black-and-white look, the symbiote also has an alternative cosmetic option available to unlock during the Closed Beta Test in-game event. The in-game event for the Closed Beta Test is Galacta’s Quest, in which players will be able to complete quests and earn event XP in order to unlock a variety of rewards, including the closed beta exclusive Venom costume — “Cyan Clash.”

The Cyan Clash costume can also be seen in the new video above, allowing players to see what the alternate cosmetic option for Venom will look like. This reward will only be available to Closed Beta Test participants and will be available on the official launch of Marvel Rivals as long as the same account is used, so if you want to ensure access to the Cyan Clash costume be sure to do your best at getting into the Closed Beta Test.