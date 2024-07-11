Marvel Rivals Reveals Additional Closed Beta Test Details

The Closed Beta Test for Marvel Rivals is approaching its previously set launch date of July 23rd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, set to run through run through August 5th. While the initial announcement for the Closed Beta Test already built plenty of excitement for the next stage in Marvel Rivals’ development by confirming some of the iconic characters that will be included for players to experience and four different maps across the multiverse, NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment have confirmed additional aspects of the next test period for the game, including an in-game event, a tournament, and more ways to bring in additional players to the test in the future.

In-Game Event

The in-game event for the Closed Beta Test will be Galacta’s Quest, in which players will be able to complete quests and earn event XP in order to unlock a variety of rewards, including the closed beta exclusive Venom costume — “Cyan Clash.” This reward will only be available to Closed Beta Test participants and will be available on the official launch of Marvel Rivals as long as the same account is used.

Videos by ComicBook.com

War of The Realms – 6v6 Tournament, Go For Glory!

Players will be able to sign up to take place in the War of the Realms, which is split into two phases:

Registrations open from July 25th to July 30th (UTC) Tournaments run from July 30th to August 4th (UTC)

Champions will face off in the War of the Realms across four thrilling tournaments:

War of The Realms for PC – North America

War of The Realms for PC – Europe

War of The Realms for PC – Asia

War of The Realms for Console – Unified

Competitors are able to join any one of the four Tournaments regardless of their region, subject to platform registration restrictions, and it’s noted that opting for a distant region may result in high-latency matches.

Extra Invite Codes

Players that reach level 6 can claim an additional invite code from the in-game event page for a limited time. These codes are distributed daily on a first-come, first-served basis with a daily limit in place.

Twitch Drops

Participants in an upcoming Twitch Drop event will be able to secure Closed Beta Test access through the event. The announcement notes drops will be up for grabs from 00:00 on July 25th UTC to 00:00 on July 28th UTC, and that additional information on the Twitch Drops is still to come.