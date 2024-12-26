Marvel Rivals Players Can’t Believe New Ultron Leak

A new Marvel Rivals leak has surfaced online and it has left players of the free-to-play Marvel game surprised. Marvel Rivals has been out on PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X since December 6, and since then it has cemented itself as one of the most popular games in the world right now. Whether it will maintain this popularity, remains to be seen. It will largely come down to well it is supported.

To this end, those playing the game can look forward to Ultron being added soon. The addition of the character has been known for sometime now thanks to various previous leaks. There is a new leak though showing the character via the character select screen.

Of course, Ultron in Marvel Rivals looks like Ultron. What’s surprising though is the character is not going to be a tank like many suspected. Nor an overly offensive character, which would be the bare minimum expectation. Rather, the leak has revealed Ultron is going to be a healer, the last class players expected him to be a part of.

Given the character, and previous leaks, it appears Ultron will be a healer that can deal out some damage, which is something the game needs, especially with players figuring out how to counter Jeff the Land Shark. More than this, the game needs more compelling support characters as right now not enough players are queuing support, which erodes at the balance of the game quite a bit.

All of that said, right now all we have are leaks. There is nothing here that is official information pertaining to Ultro, so be sure to remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. To this end, even if everything here is accurate it doesn’t mean it will remain accurate by the time it is officially revealed. Everything is always subject to change, though at this point in development, it seems unlikely that there would be change.

Marvel Rivals is available, for free, via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.