Marvel Rivals Releases Early Patch Notes for This Week’s Update

Today, the Marvel Rivals team released the patch notes early for March 13th and, with it, information regarding the return of Twitch Drops and future fixes to characters. The game has been wildly successful since its launch last year and is currently on its first season, Eternal Night Falls. Fortunately, whether you play a ton or a little, you’ll be able to earn some sweet new exclusive items to use in-game is a welcome front, especially since all you need to do is watch a Twitch stream from your favorite streamer.

The patch, which will release on March 13th at 9 am UTC (1 am PST/4 am EST) and won’t need any server downtime, adds exclusive new rewards for Twitch Drops for Marvel Rivals. From March 14th to April 4th, for however long you stay on a stream, the better the rewards you’ll get for the game, with the highest, which is four hours, granting you the Will of Galacta cosmetic for Adam Warlock. In terms of gameplay changes, gameplay bugs, especially with Peni Parker and Winter Soldier, have been addressed and fixed. Furthermore, clipping through different stages, which has been a common occurrence for some, should now happen less frequently.

A new patch is incoming on March 13th at 2 AM PDT, packed with fresh content and exciting improvements! Read the full Patch Notes here >> https://t.co/PNYgB2mJv8



💡 No server downtime! Update your game client and jump straight back into the action!



Stay tuned for updates! Gear… pic.twitter.com/lLN3bOj87V — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 11, 2025

The patch notes for Version 20250314 of Marvel Rivals can be found below:

Optimizations

We’ve added a “Raw Input” option for the Mouse under Settings – Keyboard.

Fixes

All Platforms

General

Fixed an issue where player names were incorrectly displayed in the Competitive voice chat overlay when “Hide Own Name” was enabled.

Resolved a problem where frame rate affected sensitivity, leading to unusual behavior.

Fixed an issue where messages containing quotation marks sometimes might fail to send.

Maps and Modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Heroes