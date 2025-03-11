Marvel Rivals Releases Early Patch Notes for This Week’s Update

Today, the Marvel Rivals team released the patch notes early for March 13th and, with it, information regarding the return of Twitch Drops and future fixes to characters. The game has been wildly successful since its launch last year and is currently on its first season, Eternal Night Falls. Fortunately, whether you play a ton or a little, you’ll be able to earn some sweet new exclusive items to use in-game is a welcome front, especially since all you need to do is watch a Twitch stream from your favorite streamer.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The patch, which will release on March 13th at 9 am UTC (1 am PST/4 am EST) and won’t need any server downtime, adds exclusive new rewards for Twitch Drops for Marvel Rivals. From March 14th to April 4th, for however long you stay on a stream, the better the rewards you’ll get for the game, with the highest, which is four hours, granting you the Will of Galacta cosmetic for Adam Warlock. In terms of gameplay changes, gameplay bugs, especially with Peni Parker and Winter Soldier, have been addressed and fixed. Furthermore, clipping through different stages, which has been a common occurrence for some, should now happen less frequently.
The patch notes for Version 20250314 of Marvel Rivals can be found below:
Optimizations
- We’ve added a “Raw Input” option for the Mouse under Settings – Keyboard.
Fixes
All Platforms
General
- Fixed an issue where player names were incorrectly displayed in the Competitive voice chat overlay when “Hide Own Name” was enabled.
- Resolved a problem where frame rate affected sensitivity, leading to unusual behavior.
- Fixed an issue where messages containing quotation marks sometimes might fail to send.
Maps and Modes
- Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.
Heroes
- Loki’s Deathly Illusions: Resolved an issue where Loki’s Ultimate Ability transformation could sometimes cause incorrect camera angles during Past Lives replays. The God of Mischief can now enjoy his dramatic exits without a hitch!
- The Thing’s Battlefield Blues: Fixed a discrepancy in the speed of the Embattled Leap across different player views under poor network conditions. No more inconsistencies—Ben Grimm is back to leaping at normal speed!
- Venom’s Aerial Anomaly: Addressed a bug where Venom could occasionally get stuck in mid-air after using his Ultimate Ability under poor network conditions. Now, he’ll burrow underground with style instead of hanging around like a confused symbiote!
- Peni Parker’s Perdu Predicament: Fixed an issue where Peni’s Arachno-Mines would become invisible when brushing over Cyber-Webs but landing outside of them. Now, her traps beyond webs remain visible, ensuring enemies are aware of the sticky situation!
- Peni’s Spiders Sneaky Escape: Resolved an issue where the self-destructing Spider-Drones from Peni Parker’s Bionic Spider-Nest would penetrate the floor to seek out foes when webs were present above and below. Now, these little guys know their place—no more sneaky escapes!
- Spit vs Sea: Fixed a rare issue where if Namor unleashed his Ultimate Ability while still in the air after being spat out from Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate Ability, there was a small chance that it would do no damage.
- Bucky’s Reload Rumble: Resolved a bug where the Winter Soldier’s Tainted Voltage automatic reload could fail to trigger after firing and immediately using his Trooper’s Fist ability. Bucky’s firepower is now as relentless as his mission for justice!
- Hand Hook Confusion: Fixed an issue where if the Winter Soldier used Bionic Hook during the slow-motion match over moment, it could cause abnormal arm model display in the next round. Now, Bucky’s got his look—and his lethal arm—back on point!
- Wolverine’s Claw Coordination: Resolved a rare discrepancy between his animation and effects when Wolverine executed the dive of his Ultimate Ability from the highest point. Now, when Logan strikes, it’s as precise and impactful as his adamantium claws!