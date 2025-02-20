How to Get Marvel Rivals’ New, Free Twitch Drops

Marvel Rivals has maintained an incredible player base and only continues to grow as more and more content is added. Season 1 of Marvel Rivals saw Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman added, and the Season 1.5 update is soon approaching and with it new content. With the half-season update, fans will be able to join the action as Human Torch and The Thing. Many are excited about this, especially with the team-ups shown off and the potential skins. Developer NetEase has also announced a second reason to celebrate the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update: new free Twitch Drops.

Players will be able to grab these free Twitch Drops starting on February 21, 12 PM UTC. The event will run until March 6th, 11:59 PM UTC. All players have to do is watch Marvel Rivals streamers during these times and they can claim the Twitch Drops, so long as their accounts are connected.

Get ready! Starting February 21 at 12 PM UTC / 4 AM PST, Twitch Drops return with exclusive rewards! Watch your favorite streamers and unlock the「Two-in-One」Spray & Hela「Great Galaxy」Emotes!



📅 Event Duration: Feb 21, 12 PM UTC – Mar 6, 11:59 PM UTC | Feb 21, 4 AM PST – Mar… pic.twitter.com/zNWCVRJyEm — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) February 20, 2025

The new Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops are two sprays: the Two-in-One Spray and Hela’s Great Galaxy Spray. The former features The Thing and Human Torch, while the latter gives more to fans of Hela. These sprays can be equipped to any character in Marvel Rivals, so even if you don’t play these characters you can still use them.

Once the event is live, fans can watch any Marvel Rivals stream with drops enabled. The Two-In-One Spray will be earned after 30 minutes of viewing, while the Hela Great Galaxy requires two hours of watching. Players will be notified when they have earned the rewards and can claim them in-game.

While many are excited about these free rewards, others are disappointed. Some players expressed their dislike that the Marvel Rivals Twitch Drop event only includes sprays, instead wishing for skins or banners. While their feelings are understandable, the rewards are free so players shouldn’t complain too much. More events will likely give out skins and banners in the future.

Season 1.5 of Marvel Rivals is bringing some big changes to the game. The obvious additions are the new characters, but a new map was also shown off. In the map showcase, players also got a tease of Blade, seemingly confirming he will be coming to Marvel Rivals down the line. Season 1.5 is shaping up to be a big addition, just as big as the first Season 1 update for Marvel Rivals.