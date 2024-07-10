Marvel Snap Is Getting an Art Book

Dark Horse Books has announced Marvel Snap will be amongst the games for the publisher to release an artbook for, setting The Art of Marvel Snap for a January 7, 2025 release date. In collaboration with Marvel Games, Nuverse, and Second Dinner, the hardback book will feature full-color imagery to showcase the incredible artwork from the cards the mobile game is centered on, allowing players to look at their favorite Marvel characters’ card artwork in a physical media format rather than strictly digital. Since Marvel Snap’s 2022 release a large draw to the game has been to see the artwork for Marvel fans’ favorite characters, so an art book feels like a release that likely many have been hoping for.

The cover for The Art of Marvel Snap

The cover for the upcoming art book gives Marvel fans just a taste of what’s inside the book, including artwork for a variety of Marvel heroes and villains such as Deadpool and Wolverine, Venom, Iron Man, Dr. Doom, and more. The Art of Marvel Snap’s 256 pages celebrates the digital collectible card game by including over one hundred characters and locations from across the entire Marvel universe (or universes!), allowing the original artwork to be observed with a bit of a closer eye versus the digital only versions of the cards. In addition to the detailed artwork gallery, the designs are noted to be further explored through developer insights included alongside the artwork, offering insight into Marvel Snap developers Second Dinner’s creative and design process for the game.

As for the game itself, Marvel Snap is described as “a fast-paced collectible card game with innovative mechanics that has won multiple Game of the Year Awards. Build your deck of 12 cards. Each Card represents a Marvel Super Hero or Villain, each with a unique power or ability. The goal of the game is to outsmart and outwit your opponent. Learning to play only takes a few minutes, and matches only take 3-minutes.” The game recently started a new season called “Maximum Effort,” offering (of course) a Deadpool theme for the duration of the season, which nicely aligns with the theatrical release of Deadpool &Wolverine set for later this month.

Release Details