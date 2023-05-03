Marvel Snap Creator Reveals the Card He Doesn't Want Players to Use

Since the game's release, Marvel Snap has offered a variety of cards based on some of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe. Players are constantly looking for the best strategies to use, but there's one card in particular that doesn't seem to have a logical use to it: Agatha Harkness. If the card is in the player's deck, it will always appear in their opening hand, and will actually take full control of the game! In a new interview with Eurogamer, Ben Brode, the co-founder and chief development officer at developer Second Dinner, was asked about the card, where he revealed how it came to be, and how it works.

When creating the card, Brode and the rest of the team set out to create something that felt truly different for Marvel Snap; creating a card that took over for the player seemed like the kind of unique idea that would get people talking! The Agatha card actually was going to be based on Adam Warlock. However, the team decided to switch characters after seeing Agatha's appearance in WandaVision.

The way Agatha works in the game is that it always tries to play itself. However, since Agatha requires six Mana to use, the card cannot be played until the sixth turn, so the card will play "completely randomly." This creates a scenario where the opposing player might be confused by their opponent's decisions before finding out "it was Agatha all along!" Even though Agatha will play random cards to random locations, some players might still lose to her anyway. That was clearly part of the the card's appeal to Brode, but he would still prefer players not use the card and play the game on their own.

"I mean, I think the goal of the card is not to give you a path to Infinite. I would rather you don't play Agatha, actually," Brode told Eurogamer. "I'd rather you be making hard decisions and try and puzzle out the right play. But we want there to be this really unique thing in the game. And so having Agatha be somewhat, somewhere below the midpoint line works. I want a really fun experience. I want to do something different. Yeah. Well, how do you build a deck that takes advantage of her? [Laughs] Probably don't put Medusa in it!"

