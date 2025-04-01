All Six of Marvel Snap’s New What If…? Season Cards, Ranked

A new season of Marvel Snap has begun, and “What If…?” is its concept all of the new cards follow. While What If? has been a long-running brand for Marvel Comics, this season of content seems to mostly be pulling from the Disney+ animated series of the same name. It even includes some original characters created for that show, like Strange Supreme and Kahhori. So far, six brand new cards have been confirmed for this new season of Marvel Snap, which may also introduce a rework to how card acquisition functions.

While it’s an overall solid batch of cards that help out several different deck archetypes, the impending changes to card acquisition via the card packs system make saving resources more important than ever. To help you decide which cards to pursue, I’m sharing my ranking of the What If…? season’s cards to help you decide which ones to go for. From lowest to highest, this is a ranking of all the cards coming to Marvel Snap this month.

6. Infinity Ultron

Infinity Ultron is a 5-cost, 6-power card with the ability “On Reveal: Add 2 of Ultron’s Stones to your hand.” Players will get two of the following six stones in their hand:

Infinity Space Stone: “On Reveal: Move the lower-Power enemy card here to the location of Infinity Ultron.”

Infinity Reality Stone: “On Reveal: Add a Drone here. Set its Power to Infinity Ultron’s.”

Infinity Time Stone: “On Reveal: Put a card from your hand here.”

Infinity Mind Stone: “Ongoing: Your On Reveal Abilities here happen twice.”

Infinity Power Stone: “On Reveal: Double Infinity Ultron’s Power.”

Infinity Soul Stone: “On Reveal: For each of your full locations, give one of your cards there +2 Power.”

Like Thanos or Agamotto, this card relies on a bit of randomness for massive payouts. That should be a lot of fun, but from a competitive perspective, it makes Infinity Ultron feel less reliable. There’s probably still a lot of awesome combos to create with this card, but if you’re playing it safe spending resources, then Infinity Ultron is the least consistently reliable of this month’s additions.

5. Captain Carter

Captain Carter is this month’s season pass card, and it’s a 4-cost, 3-power card with the text “Ongoing: Add this card’s Power to your back-row cards here.” Season pass cards aren’t usually bad, and Captain Card should slot right into some power-buffing or Ongoing-based decks. That said, it’s the first Marvel Snap card with an ability directly related to board positioning, so there are unknowns in regard to how easy and effective it will be to play. I’m coming in quite low on Captain Carter here, but I could see this card having a huge upside if it is helpful.

4. Hydra Stomper

I have a soft spot for Marvel Snap’s Move deck archetype, as it’s the first I truly fell in love with while playing the game. It’s not a competitive deck, though, as it’s tricky to execute well and can be easily disrupted and prevented from accruing big power. Hydra Stomper could help a lot, as it’s a 3-cost, 2-power card with the ability “Ongoing: +1 Power for each time one of your cards moved this game.” It’s to Move decks what Morbius is to Discard decks. Move’s not competitively viable enough for me to put Hydra Stomper any higher, but I’ll be playing Move for the first time in a while once this card comes out.

3. Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds

Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds is a 4-cost, 6-power card with the ability “On Reveal: Each card in your hand gives one of your cards in play +1 Power.” While it’s somewhat limited in use to decks focused on card generation, the power upside is massive, as it could add up to six additional power elsewhere on the board. It could give Gilgamesh a home in card generation decks and make cards like Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur feel relevant again. I enjoyed playing this kind of deck when Victoria Hand dropped, and I will explore that kind of card generation deck build again once the Kahhori card becomes available in Marvel Snap.

2. Strange Supreme

Strange Supreme is a 2-cost, 2-power card with text that reads “Gains +2 power from merging. End of Turn: Merge one of your created cards into this.” This has a home in the card generation decks that Kahhori will also be good in, but I don’t want to underestimate the amount of power Strange Supreme could generate throughout a match. It also could be complemented by cards such as Agony or Peni Parker and serves as a counter to clog decks as it could absorb rocks or The Hood with minimal downside. It comes out the last week of the month, which may be when Snap Packs come to Marvel Snap. Regardless of how you acquire it, Strange Supreme looks like it’ll be worth your resources.

1. Goliath

Goliath isn’t the most interesting card, but it’s clearly the best one coming this month. It’s like Hydra Stomper or Morbius, but for decks with a lot of Ongoing Cards. Goliath’s card text states “Ongoing: +1 Power for each other Ongoing card you have in play.” It’s a cheap card that’ll accrue lots of power no matter what turn it’s played on, and it will also reap the benefits of cards like Spectrum because it is Ongoing. Goliath is a must-buy this month if you play decks with lots of Ongoing cards, and I believe it will have a clear place in Marvel Snap’s meta going forward.