Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Shoots Down Demo Requests

Insomniac Games, the developer behind the upcoming PlayStation 5 title Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has shot down fan requests for a demo to be released prior to launch. In recent weeks, Insomniac and PlayStation have finally been showing off gameplay footage for Spider-Man 2, which has made fans more excited than ever before. Unfortunately, for those that have wanted to go hands-on with the sequel before its launch in October, it seems like that won't be possible.

In a recent statement shared on social media, Insomniac Games made clear that it has "no plans for a demo" with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Broadly speaking, this isn't all that shocking given that both the original Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales never ended up having demos either. Still, this news is definitely disappointing and will make the wait until release that much more difficult in the coming months.

If there is one thing to take solace in, though, it's the notion that new trailers and gameplay footage for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will surely continue to roll out in the weeks and months ahead. In the final lead-up to release for the original Marvel's Spider-Man, PlayStation and Insomniac went all-out with promotional material for the PS4 title. Assuming that the same thing ends up happening here with the PS5 sequel, then there should be no shortage of new Spidey footage to break down over the summer.

no plans for a demo! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 17, 2023

Currently, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated to launch later this year on October 20, 2023. When the game does arrive, it will solely be available on PlayStation 5. Prior to release, those who want to lock in their purchase can pre-order Spider-Man 2 right now.

Are you disappointed to hear that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won't be getting a demo? And what else are you hoping to see from the game before its release in the fall? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.