‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Gets the Honest Game Trailer Treatment

After spending about a couple of weeks dominating the sales charts, Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 has truly arrived, thanks to the debut of a new Honest Game Trailer from Smosh Games.

You can watch the trailer above, and, unlike most of these types of trailers, this one’s not actually that bad. Sure, it does point out some issues with the game, but overall it’s a generally positive one. And, yes, the team provides fake names to all the villains included.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the company that’s slowly replacing our entire culture with reboots and spin-offs comes a game that truly does justice to the Spider-Man franchise…and finally lets you fully live out your fantasy of being a penniless nerd who’s best friend is an old woman.”

It then gets into leaving behind “the era of journalism, upside-down kisses and an incredibly bored sounding Tobey Maguire for a hipper, more relatable Spider youth who can’t get his personal life together, despite the fact that he’s also the world’s most confident super-sleuth, athlete and brilliant scientist, and is not just cozying with the city cops, but actively working to expand the surveillance state in a Spider simulation that accurately captures the experience of being a radioactive millennial.” Then it takes a jab of him riding the subway “all the time.”

It then digs into the movement system with realistic physics, save for “except when you pause in mid air to throw something or just jog up the side of a wall.” It really enjoys the system though, especially the “Tony Hawk style trick system”…”because why not?”

It then talks about the combat system, with moves that expand Spidey’s abilities, including webbing them up and knocking them out before they even see you. And it also notes how Spidey refuses to kill, save for “severe head trauma” and “kicking dudes off the sides of buildings.” It’s all in good fun, even with the jabs at the consistent collect-a-thons.

It’s a great trailer overall, with a fun little joke at the end regarding the Twitter feed being completely free of racism. So check out the trailer above, and then go play Spider-Man for yourself, available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.