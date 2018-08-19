‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Shares More Details on the Villains

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man boasts a roster full of the brand’s most memorable villains that we now know more about thanks to some new details shared for Marvel’s PlayStation game.

From Rhino to the normal henchman that litter the game called the Inner Demons, everything in Spider-Man has its place in the superhero’s universe. Some of the web-slinger’s most-fought villains are in the game along with some of the lesser-seen ones, and there are likely even more minor and major appearances from villains that we haven’t even seen yet.

But as for the ones that we do know about, Sony’s updated its website for the Spider-Man game and added a new section called “Meet the Villains.” It has more information on each of the game’s villains that have been revealed so far, and if you look at the grid that the villains are listed in, there’s one empty spot in the bottom-right corner with no villain square included. The villains’ details also hint at another character who’s pulling the strings, so expect to see that site update with another character as we learn more about the game.

In the meantime, though, you can learn more about the villains with each one listed below alongside the site’s new information and an image of what each one will look like in-game.

Mister Negative

A character who doubles as a villain and a hero of the people, Mister Negative is one of the more level-headed villains who’s been seen in previous trailers.

“Mister Negative is a man divided. To the citizens of New York City he is Martin Li, respected businessman, philanthropist, and founder of the acclaimed F.E.A.S.T. shelters. But to the underworld he is known as Mister Negative, an upstart crime boss in command of the fearsome Inner Demons and wielder of a dark energy that he uses to destroy anything or anyone standing in his way. Obsessed with exacting revenge against a high-ranking New York City official whom he believes is responsible for his corruptive abilities, Mister Negative is a driving force behind a violent master plan that may rot the Big Apple to its core.”

Kingpin

Like Mister Negative, Wilson Fisk, better known as Kingpin, works his villainous schemes behind the scenes. We’ve seen a Fisk boss fight in previous videos with the site’s information hinting at a more complicated story for the villain.

“Wilson Fisk, who publicly acts as a philanthropist and legitimate businessman, secretly controls New York City’s organized crime families as the feared Kingpin. Spider-Man has spent years trying to incriminate him and finally does so – only to quickly learn that maybe Fisk was right when he said, ‘I’m the one who brought order to this city!’ Spider-Man soon finds himself in the bizarre position of saving Fisk’s men to unravel a larger mystery of a new citywide menace.”

Electro

Electro was one of the first villains to be revealed for Spider-Man, the main catalyst for the rest of the villains’ escape from the Raft, the high-security prison.

“With the ability to harness and wield electricity, Max Dillon has a larger mission in mind: to evolve his final form by transforming himself into pure, living energy. Enlisting the help of a sinister mastermind to help him in his twisted quest, Electro has agreed to help dismantle one of the most powerful men in New York City.”

Rhino

One of the most recognizable villains in the Spider-Man universe, Rhino’s got his brute strength to back him up when the other villains’ elaborate schemes fail them.

“Granted superhuman strength by artificially crafted skin, Aleksei Sytsevich wants to shed the protective coverings and thuggish reputation as the Rhino, and he’s found a sinister someone who can help him do it. Of course, Rhino will need to pay this mastermind back once he’s been sprung from The Raft to wreak havoc on a powerful New York City magnate.”

Scorpion

Just like Rhino, Scorpion’s one of the more memorable villains with his high-tech suit and stinging tail. He escapes from the Raft alongside the rest of the villains with the help of Electro and is working to have his record expunged.

“While he’s been safely behind bars at The Raft for the last few years, the maniacal Mac Gargan has been freed to renew his heated rivalry with Spider-Man. In exchange for the promise of a cleaned criminal record, the Scorpion is determined to strike down Spider-Man once and for all with his vicious venomous stinger.”

Vulture

One of the only villains imbued with the power of flight thanks to his winged suit, Vulture escapes from the Raft with the help of the rest of the anti-Spider-Man team and a top-level villain pulling the strings.

“Vulture has vexed Spider-Man with his lethal flight suit since Peter Parker first learned to channel his web-slinging abilities. Now Adrian Toomes suffers from spinal cancer due to the power produced from his winged rig. A particularly sinister villain has devised a plan to save Adrian’s life and free him from The Raft prison…in exchange for helping fix a vendetta against a city icon.”

Shocker

Not to be confused with Electro’s shocking powers, Shocker is a totally separate villain who stands against Spider-Man and is working with the rest of the villainous team.

“What’s the best way to rob a bank? Herman Schultz prefers to literally shock and awe, using a high-tech suit with gauntlets that blast intense vibrational waves to crush vaults and elude the police. Shocker has been a long-time Spider-Man nemesis, but something more sinister has motivated Schultz this time around..”

Inner Demons

These villains are ones that players might not be as familiar with, but they’ll be a major part of the game regardless. Serving as henchmen for Mister Negative, these are some of the more common enemies that players will encounter.

“Inner Demons are mysterious enemies easily identified by their elaborate Chinese masks and more formal black-and-white attire. They operate under direction from Martin Li, aka Mister Negative. Some Inner Demons wield weapons infused with ‘negative energy’ that can cause Spider-Man great damage. On occasion, Mister Negative will corrupt an Inner Demon or two through an extended direct touch, giving himself even greater power.”