‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Scarlet Spider II Suit Captured In Action

Earlier this week, we broke a story discussing three new suits that were going to make their debut in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, alongside the first DLC for the game, The Heist, which is set to debut next week. But now we’ve got a closer look at one of the suits in action and…man, we want it.

Marvel has released a new screenshot from the game that features the Scarlet Spider II suit in action, straight out of the comics. And while it’s not the most detailed look available (Spidey’s back is essentially turned to us), it does give us an idea of just how sleek this red and black outfit translates into the video game. And also…how about that flippin’ mask?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The screenshot, which you can see below, features Spidey in full Scarlet Spider II garb, flinging a web behind his back while in the middle of a swing. As you can see, the black and red suit looks pretty awesome, right down to the blackened bottom of feet. And that mask, featuring solid red eyes amidst an all-black mask, is fantastic, and really brings out a daring look for the hero that we don’t normally see.

The Scarlet Spider II suit is just one of the three being made available, alongside the Resilient Suit (designed by Marvel illustrator Gabriele Dell’Otto. That Spider-Man UK suit from the Spiderverse looks pretty snazzy as well, for those of you that follow that particular comic story.

No word yet if the suits will be available separately, but you should pick up The Heist anyway, mainly because it has a great story going for it involving Spidey’s arch nemesis The Black Cat, and packs on a few more Trophies to unlock within the story. Plus, we hear she might just be a big fan of that Scarlet Spider II suit. Who wouldn’t be?!

The Heist can be purchased separately for $9.99 starting October 23; or you can purchase the Season Pass for $24.99 and grab that, along with tw additional DLC packs set to release before the end of the year as part of the City That Never Sleeps arc. If you bought the Deluxe Edition of the game, you should be set already!

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.